UNLV announces virtual spring graduation ceremony

UNLV announced Tuesday it will hold a virtual graduation ceremony for its spring graduates.

The university hasn’t held an in-person commencement since December 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has used online events instead.

In a message to students, President Keith Whitfield and Executive Vice President/Provost Chris Heavey cited “continuing public health risks posed by large gatherings” as the reason for not having a traditional in-person ceremony.

The letter didn’t include a date, but a university spokesman confirmed the ceremony will be held May 15.

“We know not having a traditional commencement ceremony is disappointing news for our soon-to-be graduates and your families, and we are disappointed too,” they wrote. “Earning your degree is a momentous achievement for our students and it is the most important day in the life of a university.”

The University of Nevada, Reno, also is planning a virtual ceremony on May 14. Nevada State College in Henderson and the College of Southern Nevada haven’t finalized graduation plans.

For high schools, the Clark County School District hasn’t made an announcement yet about the format schools will use.

