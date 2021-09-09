Vaccination mandate may again dominate CCSD School Board meeting

The Clark County School Board will hear a presentation on recruitment, but wasn’t slated to take action.

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County School Board was to hear a presentation Thursday about school district recruiting efforts amid continuing fallout from its approval of a vaccination mandate for employees last week.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the school district’s Greer Education Center at 2832 E Flamingo Road.

It was not clear whether the vaccine mandate would continue to dominate the public comment portion of the meeting as it has done at recent meetings of the trustees.

Hundreds of people jammed a board meeting last week at the Clark County Government Center, where trustees voted to allow Superintendent Jesus Jara to draft and implement a COVID-19 employee vaccination requirement — a process that will include negotiating with employee unions.

The board heard more than five hours of public comments, the overwhelming majority of which were opposed to a mandate.

Board President Linda Cavazos said earlier this week she has received death threats and is personally taking extra security precautions, in addition to enhanced security at meetings.

After the public comment, the board will hear a presentation on recruitment efforts amid an ongoing a staffing shortage in the Clark County School District, including about 240 school bus driver vacancies. As of Wednesday, the district’s hiring website also listed 811 open licensed/certified jobs.

The board was not slated to take any immediate action on the matter.

