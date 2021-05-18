Golden Knights offering free swag with vaccines before Game 2
Immunize Nevada will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Tuesday’s Golden Knights game.
The Janssen and Pfizer vaccines will be available for Nevada residents ages 12 and older.
Everyone who gets vaccinated will receive a free Golden Knights hat and an exclusive sticker.
The vaccine clinic is open from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Toshiba Plaza ahead of the Golden Knights’ game against the Minnesota Wild. Appointments are not necessary.