96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

Golden Knights offering free swag with vaccines before Game 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2021 - 4:22 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2021 - 5:35 pm
Golden Knights begin to trickle in before the first period of an NHL playoff game at the T-Mobi ...
Golden Knights begin to trickle in before the first period of an NHL playoff game at the T-Mobile Arena versus the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Everyone who gets vaccinated will receive a free Golden Knights hat and an exclusive sticker.
Everyone who gets vaccinated will receive a free Golden Knights hat and an exclusive sticker.

Immunize Nevada will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Tuesday’s Golden Knights game.

The Janssen and Pfizer vaccines will be available for Nevada residents ages 12 and older.

Everyone who gets vaccinated will receive a free Golden Knights hat and an exclusive sticker.

Everyone who gets vaccinated will receive a free Golden Knights hat and an exclusive sticker.
Everyone who gets vaccinated will receive a free Golden Knights hat and an exclusive sticker.

The vaccine clinic is open from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Toshiba Plaza ahead of the Golden Knights’ game against the Minnesota Wild. Appointments are not necessary.

MOST READ
1
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
2
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
3
Oakland A’s officials plan to tour Las Vegas next week
Oakland A’s officials plan to tour Las Vegas next week
4
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
5
Nevada Democratic Party treasurer resigns over Israel statement
Nevada Democratic Party treasurer resigns over Israel statement
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Read More