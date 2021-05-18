Golden Knights offering free swag with vaccines before Game 2

Golden Knights begin to trickle in before the first period of an NHL playoff game at the T-Mobile Arena versus the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Everyone who gets vaccinated will receive a free Golden Knights hat and an exclusive sticker.

Immunize Nevada will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Tuesday’s Golden Knights game.

The Janssen and Pfizer vaccines will be available for Nevada residents ages 12 and older.

The vaccine clinic is open from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Toshiba Plaza ahead of the Golden Knights’ game against the Minnesota Wild. Appointments are not necessary.