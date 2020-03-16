Henderson, North Las Vegas halt water shutoffs amid pandemic

North Las Vegas and Henderson are suspending water shutoffs for residents financially affected by measures to combat the coronavirus, both cities said Monday.

(Getty Images)

The announcements come as many are experiencing financial hardship in the face of the pandemic.

Henderson residents who are unable to pay their bills by the due date should call the city’s utilities department to set up a payment plan. The office is open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and can be reached at 702-267-5900.

North Las Vegas is also offering flexibility for late payments, spokesman Patrick Walker said. Walker said officials are asking residents to access their accounts online if possible to arrange payment options, or contact the utilities department at 702-633-1484.

NV Energy and the Las Vegas Valley Water District have announced they will suspend utility shutoffs for people who cannot pay their bills.

