Grand Princess passenger returning to Henderson to self-quarantine

A pair of boats escort the Grand Princess cruise ship through San Francisco Bay Monday, March 9, 2020, in this view from Sausalito, Calif. The cruise ship carrying at least 21 people infected with the coronavirus passed under the Golden Gate Bridge as federal and state officials in California prepared to receive thousands of people on the ship that has been idling off the coast of San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The city of Henderson announced Wednesday that a resident who may have been exposed to COVID-19 while on the Grand Princess cruise ship is returning to self-quarantine at home.

The city announced the passenger’s return via social media without specifying the vessel, but city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards told the Review-Journal the passenger was on the Grand Princess.

Grand Princess, which docked Monday in Oakland, California, had 21 people on board who tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Steve Sisolak wrote to the 49 Nevada passengers aboard a cruise ship saying they’ll be brought home if they’re asymptomatic, which all are thus far, undergo testing for coronavirus infection and can safely self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Gov. Steve Sisolak is working with federal authorities to bring this person home under strict guidelines aimed at protecting the safety and welfare of Henderson residents,” the city’s statement said. “… We are continuing to work closely with authorities to protect our community and remind you to continue to wash your hands often, disinfect surfaces, and stay home if you’re ill.”

