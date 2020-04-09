Henderson allows home delivery of alcohol during coronavirus outbreak

Businesses that sell alcohol will be able to deliver to Henderson homes while nonessential businesses or closed or for the next 30 days, whichever comes first.

Henderson will temporarily allow businesses to deliver alcohol to homes in the city.

Delivery was permitted starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will last until the end of the nonessential business closure order or for the next 30 days, whichever comes first, the city announced Wednesday.

Businesses with licenses to sell packaged liquor that customers can carry out of the store, brew pubs, wineries or craft distilleries in Henderson may deliver to addresses within the city, according to the announcement.

The city will not allow curbside pickup, and businesses must remain closed to the public in accordance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s nonessential business closure order.

Orders for alcohol must be placed online or by phone. The delivery person and those accepting deliveries must be at least 21 years old. Third-party delivery services are not allowed, the city said.

There are no fees for the permit to deliver, but businesses choosing to deliver must first email Henderson’s business operations division at FILicensedivision@cityofhenderson.com. The email must include the business name, address, business license number and phone number for the owner or key employee.

The city has also allowed restaurants offering curbside meal pickup to sell packaged liquor, but those businesses are still prohibited from delivering liquor under Wednesday’s rule change.

