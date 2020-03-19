Henderson Libraries to temporarily close all branches

Henderson Libraries announced Wednesday it will temporarily close all of its branches until further notice in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Green Valley Library in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It comes after other temporary library closures across the Las Vegas Valley.

The city of North Las Vegas announced Sunday it would close its library branches, and the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District made a similar announcement Monday.

Henderson Libraries is also closing its book drops, and there won’t be any late fines on items already checked out.

“We’ll be extending hold dates, so your materials will still be waiting for you when we’re safe to reopen,” Executive Director Marcie Smedley wrote in an email to residents.

The library system is encouraging Henderson residents to use its digital resources, such as ebooks, audio books, streaming music and movies, and digital magazines.

“We’re also compiling other free online resources for our community to take advantage of,” Smedley wrote.

Library employees are working remotely and can answer questions either via social media or at hendersonlibraries.com/contact-us.

