Human remains found at Lake Mead for 4th time since May

Park officials said human skeletal remains were found around 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Swim Beach.

People enjoy Boulder Beach up the waterline where a body was found at Swim Beach within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Human remains were found Saturday in Lake Mead, according to officials.

National Park Service rangers were called around 11:15 a.m. after human skeletal remains were found at Swim Beach.

Park rangers and the Metropolitan Police Department dive team responded to recover the remains.

Saturday marked the fourth time since May that human remains have been found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

On May 1, a barrel containing human remains was found near Hemenway Harbor. Police believe the body found in the barrel was a man who died from a gunshot wound. Based on the clothing and shoes on the body, police said the body was likely dumped in the 1970s or 1980s.

Less than a week later, human skeletal remains were found at Calville Bay.

Most recently, partial human remains were found on July 25 at Swim Beach. The Clark County coroner said the remains were partially encased in mud and could not determine the gender of the remains.

The discoveries have prompted speculation about long-unsolved missing person and murder cases dating back decades — to organized crime and the early days of Las Vegas.

The discovery of human remains has become more common as lake levels recede amid a historic drought in the West.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.