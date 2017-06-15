ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas afternoon update for Wednesday, June 14 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2017 - 5:13 pm
 

• A boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will take place Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. The event is expected to take place at T-Mobile Arena.

• A female passenger has been arrested for allegedly assaulting passengers and crew aboard a flight to Las Vegas. The American Airlines flight was traveling from Chicago. Police say 54-year-old Jane Coats also attacked an arresting officer. Police said alcohol appeared to be a factor.

• The Killers have announced the title of their new album: Wonderful, Wonderful. No release date has been set. They also released a new single named The Man.

• Michele Fiore pulled out a narrow victory over Kelli Ross in the Ward 6 City Council race. She received 51 percent of the vote.

