Las Vegas second-grader Braden Hahn paints rocks for neighbors. (Kimberly Hahn)

The “Chefs 4 Vegas” initiative provided food to more than 200 families on Wednesday. (Chefs 4 Vegas)

Hash House A Go Go will give 50 meal packs to families as a way to support locals who have been laid off or furloughed.

ACF Chefs, restaurants, food trucks and distributors provided food to more than 200 families on Wednesday, as part of the “Chefs 4 Vegas” initiative . (Chefs 4 Vegas)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Las Vegas second-grader paints rocks for neighbors

When 7-year-old Braden Hahn learned that his neighbors were all staying home, he asked his mom what he could do to help.

“When this first started and the school let out and people were afraid what would happen next, I wanted to paint rocks,” the second-grader says. “People didn’t have anything to do and it might make them happy to look out the front door and see a rock.”

Hahn painted small rocks with images of rainbows, flowers, bees and funny faces.

His mother, Kimberly Hahn, posted about the project on a community Facebook page and asked if any neighbors would like one.

“So many people responded, he had to make another batch,” Kimberly Hahn says. “He’s made almost 60.”

To allow for social distancing, Braden left the rocks on neighbors’ doorsteps. One neighbor expressed thanks by leaving him a kit with extra paint. Another offered him access to the rocks in her front yard.

“Braden has very kind soul; he’s always thinking about other people,” his mother says. “Who knew something so small would turn into this big thing.”

Restaurant continues free food giveaways

Hash House a Go Go is offering another free food donation Friday.

To support locals who have been laid off or furloughed, the restaurant will distribute meal packs to the first 100 motorists starting at 2 p.m. Cars can line up in the parking lot at 6800 W. Sahara Ave., and each car will get one donation. Tips will be pooled for immediate cash needs of furloughed workers.

The meal packs feed at least four and will include chicken marsala, mashed potatoes, vegetables and a salad.

— Madelon Hynes

‘Chefs 4 Vegas’ feeds families

ACF Chefs teamed up with members of the Las Vegas restaurant and hospitality industry to give food packages to families as part of the new “Chefs 4 Vegas” initiative.

With contributions from food trucks, restaurants and distributors, chef Justin Franco estimates the event was able to provide food for 250 to 270 families Wednesday.

“It went exceptionally well,” Franco says. “I’m very happy with the results.”

Working from a semitrailer at a southwest storage lot, participants included YourPanadas, Izzy’s Pizza Bus, Rich’s, US Foods, WayPoint, Luxor, Goody’s Original Popcorn, Drake’s Organic Spirits and others.

Franco says another distribution event is being planned.

To volunteer or learn about upcoming events, visit the ACF Chefs Las Vegas Facebook page.

— Madelon Hynes

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter. Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.