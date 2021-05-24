Aircraft associated with Nellis AFB crashes in northeast Las Vegas

A “contractor-operated aircraft” that took off from Nellis Air Force Base crashed in northeast Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, base officials confirmed on Twitter.

Metro officers and military personnel move about as they investigate a Nellis Air Force Base jet crash on East Carey Avenue near Bledsoe Lane on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Metro officers and military personnel are near the scene of a Nellis Air Force Base jet crash on East Carey Avenue near Bledsoe Lane on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Metro officers and military personnel are near the scene of a Nellis Air Force Base jet crash on East Carey Avenue near Bledsoe Lane on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Metro officers and military personnel are near the scene of a Nellis Air Force Base jet crash on East Carey Avenue near Bledsoe Lane on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Metro officers and military personnel are near the scene of a Nellis Air Force Base jet crash on East Carey Avenue near Bledsoe Lane on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Metro officers and military personnel are near the scene of a Nellis Air Force Base jet crash on East Carey Avenue near Bledsoe Lane on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Metro officers and military personnel arrive at East Carey Avenue near Bledsoe Lane after a Nellis Air Force Base jet crash in northeast Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A “contractor-operated aircraft” that took off from Nellis Air Force Base crashed in northeast Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, base officials confirmed on Twitter.

“Multiple federal and local first responders are on scene,” the 4:02 p.m. post reads. “The incident is under investigation.”

The crash was reported at 2:19 p.m. at 2245 N. Christy Lane, according to a Clark County Fire Department dispatch log. Several units responded.

Clark County property records show the home is owned by Jose Villanueva, who purchased the property in 2012.

Reached by phone about an hour after the crash was reported, Villanueva told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “It was scary to be honest with you. It was a really, really, really, really strong noise.”

Villanueva, who said no one in his home was injured, described the plane crashing into the yard of his home and the house next door, which he said belongs to his uncle.

In an earlier tweet, Nellis Air Force Base confirmed the crash, noting only that the aircraft was “associated with Nellis Air Force Base.”

“We will provide updates as they become available,” the tweet read.

Smoke was visible in the area of the crash. Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney in a statement refused to comment on the crash, deferring requests for information to Nellis Air Force Base.

Near the scene, several Metropolitan Police Department officers and patrol cars could also be seen as of about 3:30 p.m.

About a half-mile from the crash site, the end-of-the-day release time for Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School students was delayed by about 15 to 20 minutes, a Clark County School District spokesman said. He had no further information late Tuesday afternoon. Students are typically dismissed for the day at 3:11 p.m., according to the school’s website.

No further information was available about the Monday crash.

In 2016, a Vietnam War-era attack jet operated by a military contractor crashed about a mile from Nellis Air Force Base. The pilot ejected and survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

The aircraft was a Douglas A-4K Skyhawk, returning along with another A-4 from a weapons school mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range north of Las Vegas.

On June 28, 2011, Capt. Eric Ziegler was killed when his F-16C flying out of Nellis crashed on public land near the test and training range.

Air Force investigators later concluded in a report that the 30-year-old pilot blacked out because of high gravitational forces before his fighter jet went down in rugged terrain 20 miles west of Caliente in Lincoln County.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.