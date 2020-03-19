Animal Foundation requires appointments for pet adoptions

No walk-in visits will be accepted, the group said, citing an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Starting Thursday, people will no longer be allowed to adopt or surrender animals at The Animal Foundation without making an appointment, the organization announced Wednesday, citing an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The foundation, 655 N. Mojave Road, said people looking to adopt animals should call and schedule an appointment at 702-955-5901 or email adoptions@animalfoundation.com.

And people needing to surrender a pet or have it euthanized will need to call 702-955-5932 or email keppt@animalfoundation.com to schedule a visit, the organization said.

The phone lines will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

No walk-in visits will be accepted.

The Everyday Adoption Center in Henderson has closed, the organization said.

See available pets at animalfoundation.com/adopt-a-pet/adoption-search.

