Catholic Charities worker in Las Vegas tests positive for COVID-19

A worker at the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada shelter has tested positive for COVID-19, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

The agency said in a letter to volunteers that it is following all precautions and recommendations of the Southern Nevada Health District and the employee is self quarantining. No information was given on whether the worker was symptomatic for the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Those who were in contact with the individual have been notified, and the organization is not aware of any exposure to volunteers or other program staff, according to the letter.

Catholic Charities, on the intersection of Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard North, will continue to offer services and does not anticipate any effect on volunteer functions.

The agency is operating at a higher degree of sanitation protocols, and the health district has not recommended the shelter close at this time.

