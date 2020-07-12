Clark County sees 762 new COVID-19 cases; state adds 845

Health officials reported 762 new COVID-19 cases in Clark County on Sunday, and 845 new cases and one new death statewide.

Alondra Contreras, left, a register nurse from Southern Nevada Health District, watches as Jose Rosas conducts self-swabbing test during a community COVID-19 testing event at Francis H. Courtney Junior High School on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The new data brings the county total to 23,048 cases with 483 deaths, and the Nevada total to 27,683 with 593 deaths.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 15 new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, well below the daily average of about 27 for the preceding week.

Statewide, the disease’s infection rate is now calculated at 8.13 percent, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Counting Sunday’s data, the infection rate has increased daily for 24 of the past 25 days.

