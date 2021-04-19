Clark County teen has 3 brain surgeries after J&J vaccine shot

18-year-old, one of six cases of blood clotting nationwide being investigated in women who received the J&J shot, is improving “slowly, slowly, slowly,” family spokesman says.

Emma Burkey (GoFundMe)

An 18-year-old Clark County woman who became critically ill after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has undergone three brain surgeries to repair damage from blood clots, a spokesman for the patient’s family said on Monday.

The young woman, Emma Burkey, began to feel ill about a week after being vaccinated on or about April 1, eventually experiencing seizures that sent her to the hospital, spokesman Bret Johnson said.

Burkey was first treated at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, in Henderson before being airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in Southern California for specialized care. Her parents, Russ and Kathy, are at her bedside, but only for a brief period each day due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“She is improving slowly,” Johnson said. “The word we got from her parents last night was ‘slowly, slowly slowly.’”

Burkey has been taken out of an induced coma and off a respirator. She has a tracheostomy tube that impedes speech, but she is mouthing some words and blinking her eyes to communicate, her parents told Johnson.

Although Burkey has experienced a “massive brain injury,” her parents are “cautiously optimistic,” Johnson said.

“They’re cautiously optimistic because she is improving, but very, very slowly,” said Johnson, president and founder of The Hastening, a local ministry where Burkey’s father serves as a volunteer.

To assist with Burkey’s medical expenses, Johnson has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser that had raised more than$10,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Federal regulators have suspended the use of the J&J vaccine, also known as the Jannsen vaccine, pending an investigation of six reported cases, including the one in Clark County, that involve rare blood clots in the brain. About 7 million doses of the single-dose vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

The six women, between the ages of 18 and 48, experienced cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, where clots occur in veins that drain blood from the brain. The blood clots occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.

“If you follow the national news, the J & J vaccine has been put on hold because of these rare cases,” states a post on Burkey’s GoFundMe page. “Unfortunately, Emma is the ‘one in a million’ here.”

