Costco reduces hours at Las Vegas Valley stores, gasoline pumps

People wait in line in front of Costco at 791 Marks St, in Henderson, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Costco stores will reduce hours starting Monday, according to the company.

All Costco stores will close at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, while weekend hours will remain the same, the company announced Sunday. Costco gas stations will close at 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Costco has five stores in the valley, and most had been closing at 8:30 p.m. on weekdays.

According to the company’s website, stores open at 10 a.m. Sunday through Friday and at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Stores close at 6 p.m. on weekends.

