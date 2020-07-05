Fireworks at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE

Station Casinos is launching fireworks from Red Rock Resort. The 10-minute show plans to include tributes to front-line responders.

Patrick Sancristobal, right, and daughter Isabella, wait for the start of the Red Rock Casino fireworks show in Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Station Casinos will launch fireworks at 9 p.m. from Red Rock Resort. The 10-minute show plans to include a tribute to front-line responders.

Here’s a report of what is going on throughout the Las Vegas Valley on the Fourth of July.

Between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Las Vegas police had received 108 calls for fireworks.

Clark County overall had received nearly 9,000 firework complaints as of Thursday, a county spokeswoman said.

8,901 illegal fireworks complaints were reported to the county’s ISpyFireworks.com website compared to last year’s 1,695.

Just prior to the county’s announcement, a truck was destroyed after fireworks in the back caught fire Thursday morning, leaving one person needing treatment for smoke inhalation.

It was unclear if any fires had been started Saturday night.

