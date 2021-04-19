GoFundMe: Local had 3 brain surgeries for clots after vaccine shot

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the 18-year-old who became seriously ill from blood clots in the brain after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Emma Burkey (GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe account has been set up for an 18-year-old Clark County woman who became seriously ill from blood clots in the brain after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Emma Burkey was first treated at St. Rose Hospital, Siena campus in Henderson before she was airlifted to Loma Linda Hospital in California, according to the GoFundMe post.

Burkey was put into an induced coma and placed on a ventilator. She has had three brain surgeries to repair the blood clots, the post said.

Federal regulators have suspended the use of the J&J vaccine pending an investigation of six cases involving the rare blood clots in the brain.

State officials subsequently said one of the victims was a Clark County resident.

