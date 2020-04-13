Group protests Sisolak’s ban on drive-up Easter Sunday services

A group of Nevadans protesting stay-at-home orders drove down the Strip in the pouring rain on Easter Sunday.

Some participants fly American flags as vehicles make their way up the Las Vegas Strip during the Nevada Caravan Protest of Government Overreach on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. About 50 vehicles participated in the event but were separated by traffic lights along the route. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some participants fly American flags as vehicles make their way up the Las Vegas Strip during the Nevada Caravan Protest of Government Overreach on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. About 50 vehicles participated in the event but were separated by traffic lights along the route. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cody Cunningham and Michelle Franco, in an Easter bunny costume, are among those who took part Sunday in a protest of Nevada's stay-at-home order. The participants gathered at 7310 S. Las Vegas Blvd. near a McDonald's near McCarran International Airport before they drove down the Strip. (Alex Chhith/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ray Cordova of Water to the Desert Ministries fires up the small crowd during the start of the Nevada Caravan Protest of Government Overreach which will drive up and down the the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cody Cunningham and Michelle Franco, in an Easter bunny costume, await the start of the Nevada Caravan Protest of Government Overreach which will drive up and down the the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the start of the Nevada Caravan Protest of Government Overreach which will drive up and down the the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A vehicle is prepped and ready at the start of the Nevada Caravan Protest of Government Overreach which will drive up and down the the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A participant flies an American flag as vehicles make their way up the Las Vegas Strip during the Nevada Caravan Protest of Government Overreach on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. About 50 vehicles participated in the event but were separated by traffic lights along the route. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some participants fly American flags as vehicles make their way up the Las Vegas Strip during the Nevada Caravan Protest of Government Overreach on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. About 50 vehicles participated in the event but were separated by traffic lights along the route. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some participants fly American flags as vehicles make their way up the Las Vegas Strip during the Nevada Caravan Protest of Government Overreach on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. About 50 vehicles participated in the event but were separated by traffic lights along the route. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vehicles make their way down the Las Vegas Strip during the Nevada Caravan Protest of Government Overreach on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. About 50 vehicles participated in the event but were separated by traffic lights along the route. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A group of Nevadans protested a ban on gatherings of 10 or more people at places of worship by driving down the Strip in the pouring rain on Easter Sunday.

The group has about 50 cars, and participants said they were protesting the ban because it included drive-up religious services. Some said they showed up because they also felt stay-at-home orders have been in place for too long.

Chuck Muth said he showed up as “an act of responsible civil disobedience.”

“I think the governor has overreached (in) a lot of his edicts that he’s issued,” Muth said. “And I think it’s time for people to stand up and say, ‘Wait a minute, you’ve gone too far, and we’re not gonna take it anymore.’”

“I didn’t do it just because it was Easter; it’s more about constitutional issues for me,” he continued, adding that participants assembled with social distancing in mind.

Meawhile, cars filled a portion of the International Church of Las Vegas parking lot Sunday morning as part of a drive-in Easter service. It was unclear how the service was approved in lieu of the ban.

Before the protest, supporters gathered in a parking lot near a McDonald’s, 7310 Las Vegas Blvd. South, by McCarran International Airport. Many had flags and signs expressing support for President Donald Trump and Jesus on their cars. Others had signs calling for Sisolak to resign.

One person dressed up as the Easter Bunny, and another had an Easter Bunny head attached to the front of her car along with an American flag and the words “Hope in Jesus.” The group prayed before they drove along Las Vegas Boulevard, escorted by police.

Annie Black of Mesquite said she was disappointed she couldn’t go to Easter services Sunday morning.

“I was pretty upset when the governor shut down and decided how he was going to shut down some essential and nonessential businesses, she said. “And I spoke out against that. But this, this was just crossing the line for me.”

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.