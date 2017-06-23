ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas afternoon update for Friday, June 23 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2017 - 2:06 pm
 

• A Nevada-based Thunderbird jet skid off the runway and flipped over during a practice in Ohio. The F-16 was part of a demonstration team at Nellis Air Force Base. No injuries were immediately reported. The accident apparently occurred in thunderstorm conditions.

• Dean Heller has become the fifth GOP senator to oppose the health care bill. He says he won’t support the bill in its current form.

• Stefano Ricci will open its second location on the Strip. The Italian clothing brand’s first store is at the Shops at Crystals. The new spot is expected to open in mid-November at Wynn Plaza.

• A Nye County deputy was hospitalized after being bit by a pit bull mix in Pahrump. He was released from the hospital and the dog has been quarantined.

 

