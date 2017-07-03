Las Vegas afternoon update for Monday, July 3 — VIDEO

• A house fire is being blamed on fireworks. Investigators think fireworks ignited a bush and flames spread to the home. A family of four was displaced.

• A body was found in a parked car at a McDonald’s in Las Vegas. Police are investigating and say that while the cause of death is unknown, no foul play is suspected.

• A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Rhodes Ranch Sunday morning. Three people have been taken into custody.

• A toddler was found not breathing in a bathtub this morning in the northwest valley. A family member found the child about 2:40 a.m. The child was hospitalized for possible life-threatening injuries.