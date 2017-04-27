Las Vegas afternoon update for Thursday, April 27th — VIDEO

• The father of a missing Las Vegas boy has been booked on a murder charge. Remains believed to belong to 13-year-old Aaron Jones were found Tuesday.

• A $725,000 dollar jackpot has been hit at the Monte Carlo. The slot also paid out $585,000 in March.

• A juvenile pedestrian was critically injured in a crash this morning. It happened near Desert Sunrise Road and Vista Run Drive.

• One of four boys charged in the gang rape of a special ed student will be prosecuted as an adult. He’s due in court May 4th.

• A 60-year-old man killed by an RTC bus Tuesday has been identified as David Charles Fowler. The death was ruled an accident.

• A new 362-seat bingo room debuts Friday night at Palace Station. It’s the first phase of a multimillion-dollar renovation.