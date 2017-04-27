ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Thursday, April 27th — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2017 - 1:47 pm
 

The father of a missing Las Vegas boy has been booked on a murder charge. Remains believed to belong to 13-year-old Aaron Jones were found Tuesday.

A $725,000 dollar jackpot has been hit at the Monte Carlo. The slot also paid out $585,000 in March.

A juvenile pedestrian was critically injured in a crash this morning. It happened near Desert Sunrise Road and Vista Run Drive.

One of four boys charged in the gang rape of a special ed student will be prosecuted as an adult. He’s due in court May 4th.

A 60-year-old man killed by an RTC bus Tuesday has been identified as David Charles Fowler. The death was ruled an accident.

A new 362-seat bingo room debuts Friday night at Palace Station. It’s the first phase of a multimillion-dollar renovation.

TOP NEWS
