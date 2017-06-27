Las Vegas afternoon update for Tuesday, June 27 — VIDEO

• A free shuttle starts in downtown Las Vegas today. The Downtown Loop will run daily, stopping at seven spots between the Mob Museum and Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. The six-month pilot program will run nine hours a day.

• The pedestrian bridge linking the Tropicana and MGM Grand reopens Thursday. And on July 5th, the bridge connecting the MGM Grand and New York-New York will close for upgrades expected to last through September.

• Henderson’s Standard & Pour restaurant has unexpectedly closed. It opened last August. A spokesperson had no comments on the decision to close.

• An emergency text alert was accidentally sent to an unknown number of Las Vegas residents this morning telling them to evacuate due to fire. Officials say the message was intended for a community in Riverside County, California.