ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1

Las Vegas afternoon update for Tuesday, June 27 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2017 - 1:29 pm
 

• A free shuttle starts in downtown Las Vegas today. The Downtown Loop will run daily, stopping at seven spots between the Mob Museum and Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. The six-month pilot program will run nine hours a day.

• The pedestrian bridge linking the Tropicana and MGM Grand reopens Thursday. And on July 5th, the bridge connecting the MGM Grand and New York-New York will close for upgrades expected to last through September.

• Henderson’s Standard & Pour restaurant has unexpectedly closed. It opened last August. A spokesperson had no comments on the decision to close.

• An emergency text alert was accidentally sent to an unknown number of Las Vegas residents this morning telling them to evacuate due to fire. Officials say the message was intended for a community in Riverside County, California.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like