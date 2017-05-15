Las Vegas morning update for Monday, May 15th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas police have arrested a man on a murder charge in connection with remains found encased in concrete near Lake Mead. Edward Bedrosian was booked Saturday on a count of murder with a deadly weapon. The Clark County coroner’s office has yet to identify the remains or a cause of death.

2. Police shot a man overnight in the western Las Vegas Valley. Police were called to Apache Pines Apartments for reports of an ex-husband threatening his family with a knife, but upon arrival found the man intoxicated and holding a gun. Police ordered the man to drop the gun and he moved the weapons in the direction of one of the officers when the officer shot the man once in the chest. The man is currently in critical condition.

3. A man died on the Las Vegas Strip after police used a Taser and a neck restraint. Police say a man was acting erratic and paranoid when he tried to enter someone’s vehicle. Police used a Taser and the man still fought, so an officer punched him several times before performing a neck restraint technique. The man lost consciousness and later died at Sunrise Hospital.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.