Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, June 3rd — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. Eight arrests were made Thursday night after a burglary at Desert Oasis High School. Metro received a call after 20-40 masked juveniles were seen on surveillance cameras running through the halls. Most of them fled the scene, but eight were arrested for burglary and destruction of private property.

2. A woman has been charged with sex trafficking of a child after a 17-year-old California runaway was rescued by a Las Vegas police task force. 22-year-old, Micheala Gospel, was booked Thursday on charges including first degree kidnapping, child abuse or neglect and accepting or receiving earns of a prostitute. A hearing is scheduled for Monday.

3. A man and a 2-year-old boy were shot Friday evening after an argument between two men in the foyer area of an apartment. The shooting occurred about a mile away from UNLV, and police said the incident may be gang related. Both the man and the toddler were taken to Sunrise Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

