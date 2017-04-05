Las Vegas news for Wednesday, April 5th —VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A man was shot outside a central valley business by a bicycle-riding gunman. Police say the unidentified man was sitting on his bicycle outside Crown Liquor when another man arrived on a bicycle, shot him twice in the chest and continued riding. The man who was shot died of his injuries.

2. MGM Resorts will be increasing parking fees next week. Self-parking rates will adjust tiers of hours so it increases the rate after two hours instead of four, but the first hour of parking is still free. Valet fares vary from $10 to $20 for up to four hours and $15 to $25 for up to 24 hours. The new rates begin April 12.

3. A trial has been ordered for a Las Vegas teenager and two friends who allegedly killed the teen’s mother. Brenda Garcia, Joseph Luis Sanchez and Michael Trieb were all arrested in connected with Julia Garcia’s stabbing and strangulation in November 2014. Prosecutors say Brenda Garcia paid Sanchez $50 to kill her mother.

