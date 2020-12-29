Las Vegas police discuss New Year’s Eve preparations

The Metropolitan Police Department and community leaders discussed New Year’s Eve preparations with members of the news media on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Kelly McMahill talks about New Year's Eve preparations on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are urging the public to follow COVID-19 safety precautions on New Year’s Eve and to be on alert for suspicious activity in light of the Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville.

Deputy Chief Kelly McMahill of the Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, Councilwoman Michele Fiore, Fire Chief John Steinbeck and Switch Senior Vice President Betsy Fretwell discussed New Year’s Eve preparations Tuesday during a media briefing at Rob Roy’s Innevation Center.

McMahill said masks and social distancing are obviously important this year, considering hospitals in Southern Nevada are nearing capacity due to COVID-19. Naft urged people to celebrate at home and said, “We’re going to throw the biggest party the world has ever seen next year.”

The Strip will not have its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show this year, but many other spots across town have announced plans for midnight celebrations.

Fremont Street will not have any live entertainment, but the SlotZilla zip line will be open and the Plaza will have a fireworks show on its rooftop that will be broadcast on local TV, though there will not be public viewing areas.

McMahill said Metro will display a prominent law enforcement presence at public spaces, even though there will be fewer public events and gatherings.

She said the explosion in Nashville on the morning of Dec. 25 prompted police to ask for the public’s help in reporting any suspicious behavior to law enforcement. Police will be doing sweeps of the Strip and downtown in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve.

“It’s very important, especially in light of what we just saw happen in Nashville,” McMahill said.

