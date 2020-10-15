Las Vegas reopening playgrounds, with masks required

More than 100 Las Vegas city playgrounds are reopening after being closed for months because of the pandemic.

Adult and youth sports competitions are still banned as city officials work through state directives to allow such competition, according to a news release on Thursday.

All people attending a playground must follow mask requirements. Everyone 2 to 9 years of age is encouraged to wear a face covering while those 10 years of age or older must wear a face covering. The face covering must cover the nose and mouth.

“I am happy that we are now able to safely reopen our playgrounds for our families to use immediately,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “I hope that everyone will abide by these guidelines so that the playgrounds will remain open for our children to enjoy.”

Other requirements/suggestions

— Maintaining physical distance of 6 feet between individuals from different households and prevent crowding of children.

— Not eating or drinking is allowed in the playground area to ensure face masks are always worn.

— Elderly individuals or people with underlying medical conditions should avoid playgrounds when others are present.

— People are encouraged to visit parks at different times or days to avoid crowds and waits.

— Wash or sanitize your hands before and after your visit to the playground.

— To avoid crowding and allow everyone to use this space, limit your visit to 30 minutes when others are waiting.

Signs are being installed at all city parks this week indicating the maximum occupancy for each playground and safety rules.

Sports competitions

The city said it is working through directive requirements to resume adult and youth sports competitions, games, matches and league play.

“Sports are able to return but only by meeting the criteria and guidelines set forth by the governor’s office,” city spokesman Jace Radke said in an email. “That includes the requirement that sports leagues and associations provide the state a plan for safety. Once the state signs off on a league’s plan the league can then come to the city to reserve fields.”

