Las Vegas restaurant gives homeless a Cinco de Mayo fiesta

Viva Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina teamed up with the Salvation Army for music and burrito lunches to-go on Tuesday.

Staff from Viva Zapata's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina clap as a live mariachi band plays during a Cinco de Mayo celebration, at the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Salvation Army Lieutenant Heather Baze, left and the staff of Viva Zapata's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, provide a fiesta meal to the homeless at the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals receive lunch and pandemic kits during a Cinco de Mayo celebration, provided by Viva Zapata's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, at the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals receive lunch and pandemic kits during a Cinco de Mayo celebration, provided by Viva Zapata's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, at the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vincent Vanderpool, left, receives lunch from North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron during a Cinco de Mayo celebration provided by Viva Zapata's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, at the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Resident at Salvation Army AnneMarie Lerate laughs as a live mariachi band plays during a community lunch for a Cinco de Mayo celebration provided by Viva Zapata's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, at the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Salvation Army Lieutenant Heather Baze hands out a pandemic kit to ÒWill,Ó left, during a Cinco de Mayo celebration provided by Viva Zapata's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, at the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals receive lunch and pandemic kits during a Cinco de Mayo celebration, provided by Viva Zapata's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, at the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mariachi band plays during a community lunch for a Cinco de Mayo celebration provided by Viva Zapata's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, at the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals enjoy a live mariachi band during a community lunch for a Cinco de Mayo celebration provided by Viva Zapata's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, at the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Shade Tree CEO Linda Perez with a member of the Wynn Las Vegas team in TST kitchen. (Faiss Foley Warren)

Wynn Las Vegas delivers meals to The Shade Tree. (Faiss Foley Warren)

For National Teachers' Day today, Teachers Health Trust donated 200 handcrafted masks to local educators. Teachers Health Trust

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Cinco de Mayo celebration for homeless

Viva Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina teamed up with the Salvation Army to give the homeless a Cinco de Mayo fiesta on Tuesday.

Lorenzo Barajas, the North Las Vegas restaurant’s general manager, reached out to the nonprofit offering to provide boxed lunches for the free community meal.

A mariachi band played live music during the afternoon celebration at the Salvation Army’s Lied Social Services campus at 35 W. Owens Ave.

Joined by North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron and Salvation Army Lieutenant Heather Baze, restaurant staff distributed 475 to-go meals featuring grilled chicken burritos, chips, salsa and guacamole. Lunch guests also received pandemic kits.

Masks for National Teachers Day

For National Teachers Day on Tuesday, Teachers Health Trust donated 200 handcrafted masks to local educators.

The health plan for educators and licensed professionals in Clark County partnered with the Mask Task Force powered by the Las Vegas Fashion Council and coordinated with a nonprofit organization, Communities in Schools of Nevada, to donate the protective masks.

The masks were made by local designer and Fashion Council volunteer Larissa Navarro, owner of Tailor Shop by Larissa. Navarro has made and donated nearly 5,000 face masks and coverings to date, producing 150 to 300 a day.

The masks were delivered Tuesday at local schools including McWilliams Elementary and Smith Middle School.

Nonprofit receives donated meals

Wynn Las Vegas recently delivered meals to the Shade Tree. Residents and staff at the nonprofit received 500 meals prepared by the resort’s culinary team, led by Chef David Snyder, vice president of culinary operations for the resort. The Shade Tree is continuing to serve homeless and abused women and children during the pandemic.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter. Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.