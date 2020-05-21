Las Vegas women’s group makes and donates cards, masks

The Las Vegas Bowl Huddle group made and delivered over 200 homemade cards of hope to United Way of Southern Nevada as a part of Delivering with Dignity Health.

Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing held a donation drive to raise funds and collect food items for Three Square food bank.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people who need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving that the community is #VegasStrong.

Las Vegas group makes and donates masks

The 40 women from the Las Vegas Valley who comprise the group focus on providing memorable experiences for participating student athletes, staff and fans through the celebration of college football.

The volunteers also created and provided 1,314 homemade masks for Dignity Health and more than 700 masks for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation.

Goodie Two Shoes Foundation partnered with the group by handing out coloring book and crayon kits to 500 elementary school students during the Serving Our Kids Foundation food distribution drive-thru event. An additional 260 kits went to Teachers Health Trust and Alto Pharmacy, which assisted with meal delivery to students directly affected COVID-19.

Business donates funds, food

Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing recently donated $3,000 and nonperishable food items to Three Square food bank.

Employees made monetary donations and dropped off food items and toiletries from April 27 through May 7 at the company’s 6521 W. Post Road office.

Goettl CEO Ken Goodrich matched every dollar and item donated during the drive to help stock the food bank’s shelves.

