Library district reopens with with limited services

Rachel Hiatt shelves more kids books as work continues on the new East Las Vegas Library, Las Vegas-Clark County Library District's newest branch on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Trey'vion Hilln-Cowans, 9, has his stack of books picked out from the East Las Vegas Library in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Roy W. Martin middle school friends leave the East Las Vegas Library in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District reopened most branches with limited services Thursday.

Libraries have been closed since March 15 because of the coronavirus outbreak. With the branches’ partial reopening, patrons can visit most locations during normal operating hours to access what Leo Segura, regional library operations manager, said are essential services.

Chief among them are computer labs and tech services such as internet access, along with fax machines, printers and tablets, all of which are available with proper social distancing.

Computer-related services are “one of our main essential services that we think people are going to need most right now,” Segura said. “A large proportion of the community doesn’t have a computer or internet access at home, and that’s now how you apply for almost everything.”

Similarly, Segura said, “we are offering (computer access) for youth and kids because we know they need it to continue learning.”

Patrons aren’t yet able to browse the stacks, but can order materials that staff will retrieve for them. Used bookstores in branches are be closed, as are study and conference rooms, and public seating is not available.

Meanwhile, branches have been deep-cleaned, additional hand sanitation stations have been installed, staff will wear masks and, for some duties, gloves, and sneeze guards have been installed at service desks. In addition, Segura said returned materials will be quarantined for four days.

Curbside service will continue at 19 branches. For more information, visit https://lvccld.org/partial-reopening.