List of RJ winners in Nevada press awards

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2019 - 9:26 pm
 

The Review-Journal captured 36 individual and staff first-place awards in the Nevada Press Association’s annual contest Saturday, including the top awards for general excellence, general online excellence, outstanding journalist and outstanding visual journalist.

Here’s a complete list of winners from the Review-Journal and affiliated publications:

First-place awards

Digital Entertainment or Feature Storytelling: Iron Chef Morimoto demonstrates teppanyaki in Las Vegas — Al Mancini and Angus Kelly

Community Service: Ongoing coverage of Oct. 1, 2017, shooting

Digital Sports Storytelling: Desert Pines’ Darnell Washington — Rachel Aston

Ad Series: Las Vegas Aces Tip-Off — David Sly and Jorge Betancourt

Critical Writing: R&B changeling Janelle Monae dazzles in Vegas, U2 return to Las Vegas — Jason Bracelin

Advertising Innovation: Ed Bozarth Holiday Card Coupons — David Sly and Angie Gutting

Photo — Portrait: The Angel of Route 66 — Benjamin Hager

News Feature Story: The things they lost — Anita Hassan

Digital News Feature Storytelling: Indelible memories — Benjamin Hager, Briana Erickson, Jason Bracelin, Rachel Aston, Lauren Flannery

Niche Magazine: New Homes Guide — Angie Gutting, David Sly, Angela Johnson, Oscar Crespin, Las Vegas Review-Journal Creative Department

Special Section: Indelibly Linked —Las Vegas Review-Journal staff

General Excellence: Las Vegas Review-Journal

Photo — Sports Photo: The Ultimate Fighter 27 — Erik Verduzco

Breaking News Reporting-Print: Video shows officers waiting in hallway during Las Vegas shooting — Rachel Crosby and Briana Erickson

Special Event: 2018 AgeWell Expo — Melissa McCabe and Wanda Blair

Entertainment Writing: Valentine’s Day movies for the single person, Giving some other TV fixtures an ‘Equalizer,’ Michael Jackson’s Legacy is alive and well in Las Vegas — Christopher Lawrence

General Online Excellence: Las Vegas Review-Journal — Review-Journal staff

Investigative story: Radio troubles hampered Las Vegas police on Oct. 1, R-J investigation finds — Rachel Crosby

Headline Writing: “Better call Saul?,” “QB no go with toe woe,” “Knights enter Stone age” — Joe Hawk

Advertising — In House Production: Decision 2018 Media Kit — David Sly and George Betancourt

Non Staff Story: Rural Nevada football team scores on the field of life — John Glionna

Photo — Illustrated Photo: Greg Romero – Hard Knocks — Benjamin Hager

Local Column: Road Warrior: April 15; March 18; Dec. 3 — Mick Akers

Freedom of the Press: Las Vegas Review-Journal

Video Program or Series: Golden Edge Mailbag — Adam Hill, Ben Gotz, Nathan Asselin, Angus Kelly, Larry Mir

Sports Column: Anthem singer Carnell Johnson strikes a chord with Knights fans, Jordan Edbert hits 3 home runs in honor of Las Vegas shooting victim, Last Cashman Field game — Ron Kantowski

Sports Spot News Story: Post-fight craziness overshadows record-setting UFC 229 —Adam Hill and Gilbert Manzano

Editorial Page: Viewpoints, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Outstanding Visual Journalist: Rachel Aston

Overall Design: Las Vegas Review-Journal

Page One Design: LeeAnn Elias, Tony Morales, Nathan Estep

Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez

Print Ad: Connected to the heart of our community —Elaine Anderson

Story of the Year: The Water Question: How long can the Colorado River sustain us? — Henry Brean and Mike Brunker

Graphic Designer: Wes Rand and Severiano del Castillo Galvan

Outstanding Journalist: Henry Brean

Second-place awards

Digital innovation: HTML Bakery — Lauren Flannery

Digital Static Ad: DC to LV Debra Saunders Digital Campaign — Malachi Schlink and David Sly

Multiple Photo Essay: Black History Month — Benjamin Hager

Digital Sports Storytelling: Rebels in Ruins — Mark Anderson, Ron Kantowski, Ed Graney

News Photo Coverage: Going to the Wall in LV — Bizu Tesfaye

Ad Series: Liquor World — Henry Hernandez

Critical Writing: Survival movie ‘Adrift’ is hopelessly lost at sea, Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Skyscraper’ a ‘Die Hard’ knockoff that doesn’t try hard, Netflix’s ‘A Christmas Prince’ is back for another confusing holiday — Christopher Lawrence

Photo — Portrait: Julia Ruth Stevens — Benjamin Hager

Feature Photo: Cliffhanger — Benjamin Hager

Digital News Feature Storytelling: Water Question — Henry Brean, Lauren Flannery, Mike Brunker, LeeAnn Ellis, Michael Quine, Sev Galvan, Wes Rand

Advertising: Niche Magazine: Highlander Magazine — David Sly, Dora Santiago, Angela Johnson, Malachi Schlink, Angie Gutting

Special Section: Knights’ Journey — Las Vegas Review-Journal staff

Photo — Sports Photo: Knights Unfamiliar Territory — Benjamin Hager

Breaking News Reporting-Print: Final police report on Las Vegas shooting unable to determine motive — Henry Brean, Rachel Crosby, Carri Geer

Entertainment Writing: Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds wrestles with his faith in ‘Believer’, Las Vegas woman combines music with therapy, Hard Knocks: Hard rock hitmaker Kane Churko has launched his own wrestling company — Jason Bracelin

Investigative Story: Valley of Fires — Jamie Munks

Business Spot News Story: Nevada Gaming Commission fines Wynn Resorts record $20M — Richard N. Velotta

Headline Writing: “All jam, no bread,” “Lightning in a beetle,” “Give ‘em a Grinch …” — George Riggle

Business Feature: Las Vegas home prices not enough to make Kingman a commuter town, (sidebar) Kingman, Las Vegas ride same boom-and-bust roller coaster — Eli Segall

Digital Breaking News Story: Khabib Nurmagomedov beats Conor McGregor at UFC 229; chaos ensues — Adam Hill, Gilbert Manzano, Heidi Fang

Advertising — In House Promotion: Las Vegas New Homes Guide Media Kit — Angie Gutting

Sports Feature Writing: Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury fan favorite in Las Vegas — David Schoen

Nonstaff Story: Alex Honnold, rock climber of El Capitan fame — John Glionna

Photo — Illustrated Photo: Sean and John Scott — Benjamin Hager

Local Non-staff Column: Democrats, Republicans quiver in fear of press coverage; Biases of federal court’s Judge Jones waste public funds; Are no shows by Las Vegas taxis usual or abnormal? — Jane Ann Morrison

Local Column: Vegas Golden Knights make city ‘Vegas Proud’, Panic! At the Disco is golden in return to Las Vegas, Criss Angel swings the club in new ‘Mindfreak’ on Las Vegas Strip — John Katsilometes

Video Program or Series: The Water Question — Michael Quine

Sports Spot News Story: Raiders trade star DE Khalil Mack to Chicago Bears — Michael Gehlken

Print Ad: Las Vegas Kitchen and Bath Remodeling — Jorge Betancourt

Explanatory Journalism: The Water Question — Henry Brean, Michael Quine, Mike Brunker

Graphic Designer: John Hornberg

Third-place awards

Digital innovation: Winter storm blankets west side of Las Vegas Valley — Michael Quine

Digital Entertainment or Feature: Is The Knight Right? — Ben Gotz, Cassie Soto, Larry Mir, Angus Kelly, Nathan Asselin, Adam Hill

Platform Writing: The Right Take — Victor Joecks

News Photo Coverage: Pearl Harbor survivor Ed Hall — Erik Verduzco

Photo — Portrait: Pearl Harbor Survivor — Kevin Cannon

Feature Photo: Alynah Swimming — Benjamin Hager

Breaking News Reporting-Print: Dennis Hof, deceased brothel owner, wins Nevada Assembly race — Henry Brean and Rob Johnson

Special Section or Campaign (Advertising): 2018 Silver Nugget Awards Program — Angie Gutting

Feature Writing: Peregrine falcons soaring again at Lake Mead — Henry Brean

Headline Writing: “Cold Lang Syne,” “Short end of stick,” “Knights plod the fifth” — Gary Dymski

Digital Breaking News Story: Winter storm blankets west side of Las Vegas Valley — Michael Quine

Sports Feature Writing: Past, present haunt Dave Bliss at LV charter school — Ed Graney, Sam Gordon, Adam Hill

Nonstaff Story: Prospectors search for denim gold — John Glionna

Illustrated Photo: Lunar Eclipse multipe exposure — Bizu Tesfaye

Local Column: Inside Gaming: March 2; Nov 3; Sept 22 — Richard N. Velotta

Print Ad: Pierce Wealth Management — David Sly, Malachi Schlink

Graphic Designer: LeeAnn Elias

———

Pahrump Valley Times

First-place awards

Community Service: Suicide prevention in rural Nevada — Robin Hebrock

Digital Sports Storytelling: Sports notebooks (an online extra) — Tom Rysinski

News Photo Coverage: Powwow celebrates history, culture in Pahrump — Horace Langford Jr.

Feature Writing: Pahrump fire victims speak about ordeal — Selwyn Harris

Digital Entertainment or Feature Storytelling: Nevada is home to a “foreign” nation — Selwyn Harris

General Excellence: Pahrump Valley Times — Pahrump Valley Times staff

General Online Excellence: Pahrump Valley Times/pvtimes.com — Pahrump Valley Times staff

News Feature Story: “Competitive, not cutthroat” pool league thrives in Pahrump area — Tom Rysinski

Digital Business News: Spring Mountain gets green flag on Pahrump expansion — Jeffrey Meehan

Special Section: Progress edition 2018, Pahrump Valley Times — Pahrump Valley Times staff

Digital Breaking News Story: Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof has died — Selwyn Harris, David Jacobs, Jeffrey Meehan

Sports Column: Tom Rysinski sports columns — Tom Rysinski

Sports Spot News Story: Pahrump Valley girls claim regional soccer crown — Tom Rysinski

Black & White Ad: Halloween Party — Heather Ruth

Page One Design: Pahrump Valley Times — Jessica Beaudoin

Print Ad: Farabee’s Jeep Rentals — Dolores Sarantes

Second-place awards

Digital Sports Storytelling: Wake up with Pahrump Valley football players — Tom Rysinski

Local Non-staff Column: Tim Burke columns — Tim Burke

News Feature Story: Honor Flight whisks Nevadans off to D.C. — Robin Hebrock

Advertising — In-House Promotion: Attention Businesses — Heather Ruth

Digital Business News: Survivalist featured on reality TV series partners on Pahrump retail shop — Jeffrey Meehan

Nonstaff Story: Amargosa Opera House (series of stories) — Robin Flinchum

Black & White Ad: Golf Scramble — Heather Ruth

Overall Design: Pahrump Valley Times — Jessica Beaudoin

Third-place awards

Sports Feature Writing: Meet Beatty High School’s cross country team: Jose Granados — Tom Rysinski

Digital Entertainment or Feature Storytelling: Halloween brings haunted houses and other events — Jeffrey Meehan

Advertising Innovation: RV Superstore Insert — Dolores Sarantes

Business Spot News Story: Valley Electric Association turmoil — Jeffrey Meehan

News Feature Story: Nevada is home to a ‘foreign’ nation — Selwyn Harris

Advertising — In House Promotion: Quarter Auction — Dolores Sarantes

Digital Business News: Castle for sale in rural Nevada —Selwyn Harris

Sports Spot News Story: Pahrump Valley ends boys soccer playoff drought at 10 years — Tom Rysinski

Black & White Ad: Feed Pahrump — Dolores Sarantes

Breaking News Reporting-Print: Nevada brothel owner, Assembly candidate Dennis Hof dead at 72 — Selwyn Harris, David Jacobs, Jeffrey Meehan

Print Ad: Wild West Extravaganza — Heather Ruth

———

Boulder City Review

First-place awards

General Excellence: Boulder City Review staff

Photo — Portrait: Dale Ryan — Hali Bernstein Saylor

Overall design: Boulder City Review staff

Second-place awards

Editorial Page: Boulder City Review staff

Headline Writing: Hali Bernstein Saylor

Photo — Portrait: Animal shelter care — Celia Shortt Goodyear

Page One Design: Boulder City Review staff

Feature Writing: Doggone good job — Celia Shortt Goodyear

Third-place awards

Headline Writing: Hali Bernstein Saylor

Photo — Portrait: Boulder City Police Officer Scott Pastore and Odie — Celia Shortt Goodyear

Feature Photo: Spring along the Colorado River — Hali Bernstein Saylor

———

Tonopah Times Bonanza

First-place awards

Sports Spot News Story: Muckers rout Vandals, earn spot in state final — Tom Rysinski

Sports Feature Writing: Souza’s rodeo returning to Tonopah — Tom Rysinski

News Feature Story: Modernized 22-room castle up for sale — Selwyn Harris

Print Ad: Tonopah Volunteer Ambulance — Dolores Sarantes

Black & White Ad: Holiday Shopping — Heather Ruth

Page One Design: Tonopah Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News — Jessica Beaudoin

Breaking News Reporting-Print: Wildfires burn in Nye County, region — David Jacobs

Second-place awards

Sports Spot News Story: Muckers finish regular season undefeated — Tom Rysinski

Sports Feature Writing: New fields a happy sight — Tom Rysinski

Print Ad: Irene Turns 95 — Dolores Sarantes

Business Spot News Story: Scolari’s transitions to Raley’s — Jeffrey Meehan

Nonstaff Story: Beatty gold mining 3-part series — Daria Sokolova

Advertising — Special Section or Campaign: Election 2018 — Heather Ruth, Dolores Sarantes

Business Feature: Historic Belvada project set for spring completion — Jeffrey Meehan

Sports Column: Otteson sees a lot of work to do despite 4-0 start/Tom Rysinski column — Tom Rysinski

Black & White Ad: Graveyard Stomp — Dolores Sarantes

Third-place awards

Sports Spot News Story: Muckers defend region wrestling team championship — Tom Rysinski

Black & White Ad: Horseshoe Tournament — Dolores Sarantes

Overall Design: Tonopah Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News — Jessica Beaudoin

———

Luxury Las Vegas Magazine

First-place awards

Print Ad: Renewal by Anderson — Jorge Betancourt, David Sly

Second-place awards

Print Ad: MJ Christensen Diamonds — Malachi Schlink, David Sly

Advertising — In House Promotion: Junior Achievement One Sheet — Jorge Betancourt

Third-place awards

Advertising innovation: Two New VU Neighborhoods — David Sly, Angela Johnson

Entertainment Writing: Selection of entertainment stories by Al Mancini — Al Mancini

Special Event: 2018 Luxury Arts Salon — Melissa McCabe, Blue Ash, Wanda Blair

By / RJ

The Review-Journal captured 36 individual and staff first-place awards in the Nevada Press Association's annual contest Saturday, including the top awards for general excellence, general online excellence, outstanding journalist and outstanding visual journalist.