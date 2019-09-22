List of RJ winners in Nevada press awards
The Review-Journal captured 36 individual and staff first-place awards in the Nevada Press Association’s annual contest Saturday, including the top awards for general excellence, general online excellence, outstanding journalist and outstanding visual journalist.
Here’s a complete list of winners from the Review-Journal and affiliated publications:
First-place awards
Digital Entertainment or Feature Storytelling: Iron Chef Morimoto demonstrates teppanyaki in Las Vegas — Al Mancini and Angus Kelly
Community Service: Ongoing coverage of Oct. 1, 2017, shooting
Digital Sports Storytelling: Desert Pines’ Darnell Washington — Rachel Aston
Ad Series: Las Vegas Aces Tip-Off — David Sly and Jorge Betancourt
Critical Writing: R&B changeling Janelle Monae dazzles in Vegas, U2 return to Las Vegas — Jason Bracelin
Advertising Innovation: Ed Bozarth Holiday Card Coupons — David Sly and Angie Gutting
Photo — Portrait: The Angel of Route 66 — Benjamin Hager
News Feature Story: The things they lost — Anita Hassan
Digital News Feature Storytelling: Indelible memories — Benjamin Hager, Briana Erickson, Jason Bracelin, Rachel Aston, Lauren Flannery
Niche Magazine: New Homes Guide — Angie Gutting, David Sly, Angela Johnson, Oscar Crespin, Las Vegas Review-Journal Creative Department
Special Section: Indelibly Linked —Las Vegas Review-Journal staff
General Excellence: Las Vegas Review-Journal
Photo — Sports Photo: The Ultimate Fighter 27 — Erik Verduzco
Breaking News Reporting-Print: Video shows officers waiting in hallway during Las Vegas shooting — Rachel Crosby and Briana Erickson
Special Event: 2018 AgeWell Expo — Melissa McCabe and Wanda Blair
Entertainment Writing: Valentine’s Day movies for the single person, Giving some other TV fixtures an ‘Equalizer,’ Michael Jackson’s Legacy is alive and well in Las Vegas — Christopher Lawrence
General Online Excellence: Las Vegas Review-Journal — Review-Journal staff
Investigative story: Radio troubles hampered Las Vegas police on Oct. 1, R-J investigation finds — Rachel Crosby
Headline Writing: “Better call Saul?,” “QB no go with toe woe,” “Knights enter Stone age” — Joe Hawk
Advertising — In House Production: Decision 2018 Media Kit — David Sly and George Betancourt
Non Staff Story: Rural Nevada football team scores on the field of life — John Glionna
Photo — Illustrated Photo: Greg Romero – Hard Knocks — Benjamin Hager
Local Column: Road Warrior: April 15; March 18; Dec. 3 — Mick Akers
Freedom of the Press: Las Vegas Review-Journal
Video Program or Series: Golden Edge Mailbag — Adam Hill, Ben Gotz, Nathan Asselin, Angus Kelly, Larry Mir
Sports Column: Anthem singer Carnell Johnson strikes a chord with Knights fans, Jordan Edbert hits 3 home runs in honor of Las Vegas shooting victim, Last Cashman Field game — Ron Kantowski
Sports Spot News Story: Post-fight craziness overshadows record-setting UFC 229 —Adam Hill and Gilbert Manzano
Editorial Page: Viewpoints, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Outstanding Visual Journalist: Rachel Aston
Overall Design: Las Vegas Review-Journal
Page One Design: LeeAnn Elias, Tony Morales, Nathan Estep
Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez
Print Ad: Connected to the heart of our community —Elaine Anderson
Story of the Year: The Water Question: How long can the Colorado River sustain us? — Henry Brean and Mike Brunker
Graphic Designer: Wes Rand and Severiano del Castillo Galvan
Outstanding Journalist: Henry Brean
Second-place awards
Digital innovation: HTML Bakery — Lauren Flannery
Digital Static Ad: DC to LV Debra Saunders Digital Campaign — Malachi Schlink and David Sly
Multiple Photo Essay: Black History Month — Benjamin Hager
Digital Sports Storytelling: Rebels in Ruins — Mark Anderson, Ron Kantowski, Ed Graney
News Photo Coverage: Going to the Wall in LV — Bizu Tesfaye
Ad Series: Liquor World — Henry Hernandez
Critical Writing: Survival movie ‘Adrift’ is hopelessly lost at sea, Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Skyscraper’ a ‘Die Hard’ knockoff that doesn’t try hard, Netflix’s ‘A Christmas Prince’ is back for another confusing holiday — Christopher Lawrence
Photo — Portrait: Julia Ruth Stevens — Benjamin Hager
Feature Photo: Cliffhanger — Benjamin Hager
Digital News Feature Storytelling: Water Question — Henry Brean, Lauren Flannery, Mike Brunker, LeeAnn Ellis, Michael Quine, Sev Galvan, Wes Rand
Advertising: Niche Magazine: Highlander Magazine — David Sly, Dora Santiago, Angela Johnson, Malachi Schlink, Angie Gutting
Special Section: Knights’ Journey — Las Vegas Review-Journal staff
Photo — Sports Photo: Knights Unfamiliar Territory — Benjamin Hager
Breaking News Reporting-Print: Final police report on Las Vegas shooting unable to determine motive — Henry Brean, Rachel Crosby, Carri Geer
Entertainment Writing: Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds wrestles with his faith in ‘Believer’, Las Vegas woman combines music with therapy, Hard Knocks: Hard rock hitmaker Kane Churko has launched his own wrestling company — Jason Bracelin
Investigative Story: Valley of Fires — Jamie Munks
Business Spot News Story: Nevada Gaming Commission fines Wynn Resorts record $20M — Richard N. Velotta
Headline Writing: “All jam, no bread,” “Lightning in a beetle,” “Give ‘em a Grinch …” — George Riggle
Business Feature: Las Vegas home prices not enough to make Kingman a commuter town, (sidebar) Kingman, Las Vegas ride same boom-and-bust roller coaster — Eli Segall
Digital Breaking News Story: Khabib Nurmagomedov beats Conor McGregor at UFC 229; chaos ensues — Adam Hill, Gilbert Manzano, Heidi Fang
Advertising — In House Promotion: Las Vegas New Homes Guide Media Kit — Angie Gutting
Sports Feature Writing: Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury fan favorite in Las Vegas — David Schoen
Nonstaff Story: Alex Honnold, rock climber of El Capitan fame — John Glionna
Photo — Illustrated Photo: Sean and John Scott — Benjamin Hager
Local Non-staff Column: Democrats, Republicans quiver in fear of press coverage; Biases of federal court’s Judge Jones waste public funds; Are no shows by Las Vegas taxis usual or abnormal? — Jane Ann Morrison
Local Column: Vegas Golden Knights make city ‘Vegas Proud’, Panic! At the Disco is golden in return to Las Vegas, Criss Angel swings the club in new ‘Mindfreak’ on Las Vegas Strip — John Katsilometes
Video Program or Series: The Water Question — Michael Quine
Sports Spot News Story: Raiders trade star DE Khalil Mack to Chicago Bears — Michael Gehlken
Print Ad: Las Vegas Kitchen and Bath Remodeling — Jorge Betancourt
Explanatory Journalism: The Water Question — Henry Brean, Michael Quine, Mike Brunker
Graphic Designer: John Hornberg
Third-place awards
Digital innovation: Winter storm blankets west side of Las Vegas Valley — Michael Quine
Digital Entertainment or Feature: Is The Knight Right? — Ben Gotz, Cassie Soto, Larry Mir, Angus Kelly, Nathan Asselin, Adam Hill
Platform Writing: The Right Take — Victor Joecks
News Photo Coverage: Pearl Harbor survivor Ed Hall — Erik Verduzco
Photo — Portrait: Pearl Harbor Survivor — Kevin Cannon
Feature Photo: Alynah Swimming — Benjamin Hager
Breaking News Reporting-Print: Dennis Hof, deceased brothel owner, wins Nevada Assembly race — Henry Brean and Rob Johnson
Special Section or Campaign (Advertising): 2018 Silver Nugget Awards Program — Angie Gutting
Feature Writing: Peregrine falcons soaring again at Lake Mead — Henry Brean
Headline Writing: “Cold Lang Syne,” “Short end of stick,” “Knights plod the fifth” — Gary Dymski
Digital Breaking News Story: Winter storm blankets west side of Las Vegas Valley — Michael Quine
Sports Feature Writing: Past, present haunt Dave Bliss at LV charter school — Ed Graney, Sam Gordon, Adam Hill
Nonstaff Story: Prospectors search for denim gold — John Glionna
Illustrated Photo: Lunar Eclipse multipe exposure — Bizu Tesfaye
Local Column: Inside Gaming: March 2; Nov 3; Sept 22 — Richard N. Velotta
Print Ad: Pierce Wealth Management — David Sly, Malachi Schlink
Graphic Designer: LeeAnn Elias
———
Pahrump Valley Times
First-place awards
Community Service: Suicide prevention in rural Nevada — Robin Hebrock
Digital Sports Storytelling: Sports notebooks (an online extra) — Tom Rysinski
News Photo Coverage: Powwow celebrates history, culture in Pahrump — Horace Langford Jr.
Feature Writing: Pahrump fire victims speak about ordeal — Selwyn Harris
Digital Entertainment or Feature Storytelling: Nevada is home to a “foreign” nation — Selwyn Harris
General Excellence: Pahrump Valley Times — Pahrump Valley Times staff
General Online Excellence: Pahrump Valley Times/pvtimes.com — Pahrump Valley Times staff
News Feature Story: “Competitive, not cutthroat” pool league thrives in Pahrump area — Tom Rysinski
Digital Business News: Spring Mountain gets green flag on Pahrump expansion — Jeffrey Meehan
Special Section: Progress edition 2018, Pahrump Valley Times — Pahrump Valley Times staff
Digital Breaking News Story: Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof has died — Selwyn Harris, David Jacobs, Jeffrey Meehan
Sports Column: Tom Rysinski sports columns — Tom Rysinski
Sports Spot News Story: Pahrump Valley girls claim regional soccer crown — Tom Rysinski
Black & White Ad: Halloween Party — Heather Ruth
Page One Design: Pahrump Valley Times — Jessica Beaudoin
Print Ad: Farabee’s Jeep Rentals — Dolores Sarantes
Second-place awards
Digital Sports Storytelling: Wake up with Pahrump Valley football players — Tom Rysinski
Local Non-staff Column: Tim Burke columns — Tim Burke
News Feature Story: Honor Flight whisks Nevadans off to D.C. — Robin Hebrock
Advertising — In-House Promotion: Attention Businesses — Heather Ruth
Digital Business News: Survivalist featured on reality TV series partners on Pahrump retail shop — Jeffrey Meehan
Nonstaff Story: Amargosa Opera House (series of stories) — Robin Flinchum
Black & White Ad: Golf Scramble — Heather Ruth
Overall Design: Pahrump Valley Times — Jessica Beaudoin
Third-place awards
Sports Feature Writing: Meet Beatty High School’s cross country team: Jose Granados — Tom Rysinski
Digital Entertainment or Feature Storytelling: Halloween brings haunted houses and other events — Jeffrey Meehan
Advertising Innovation: RV Superstore Insert — Dolores Sarantes
Business Spot News Story: Valley Electric Association turmoil — Jeffrey Meehan
News Feature Story: Nevada is home to a ‘foreign’ nation — Selwyn Harris
Advertising — In House Promotion: Quarter Auction — Dolores Sarantes
Digital Business News: Castle for sale in rural Nevada —Selwyn Harris
Sports Spot News Story: Pahrump Valley ends boys soccer playoff drought at 10 years — Tom Rysinski
Black & White Ad: Feed Pahrump — Dolores Sarantes
Breaking News Reporting-Print: Nevada brothel owner, Assembly candidate Dennis Hof dead at 72 — Selwyn Harris, David Jacobs, Jeffrey Meehan
Print Ad: Wild West Extravaganza — Heather Ruth
———
Boulder City Review
First-place awards
General Excellence: Boulder City Review staff
Photo — Portrait: Dale Ryan — Hali Bernstein Saylor
Overall design: Boulder City Review staff
Second-place awards
Editorial Page: Boulder City Review staff
Headline Writing: Hali Bernstein Saylor
Photo — Portrait: Animal shelter care — Celia Shortt Goodyear
Page One Design: Boulder City Review staff
Feature Writing: Doggone good job — Celia Shortt Goodyear
Third-place awards
Headline Writing: Hali Bernstein Saylor
Photo — Portrait: Boulder City Police Officer Scott Pastore and Odie — Celia Shortt Goodyear
Feature Photo: Spring along the Colorado River — Hali Bernstein Saylor
———
Tonopah Times Bonanza
First-place awards
Sports Spot News Story: Muckers rout Vandals, earn spot in state final — Tom Rysinski
Sports Feature Writing: Souza’s rodeo returning to Tonopah — Tom Rysinski
News Feature Story: Modernized 22-room castle up for sale — Selwyn Harris
Print Ad: Tonopah Volunteer Ambulance — Dolores Sarantes
Black & White Ad: Holiday Shopping — Heather Ruth
Page One Design: Tonopah Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News — Jessica Beaudoin
Breaking News Reporting-Print: Wildfires burn in Nye County, region — David Jacobs
Second-place awards
Sports Spot News Story: Muckers finish regular season undefeated — Tom Rysinski
Sports Feature Writing: New fields a happy sight — Tom Rysinski
Print Ad: Irene Turns 95 — Dolores Sarantes
Business Spot News Story: Scolari’s transitions to Raley’s — Jeffrey Meehan
Nonstaff Story: Beatty gold mining 3-part series — Daria Sokolova
Advertising — Special Section or Campaign: Election 2018 — Heather Ruth, Dolores Sarantes
Business Feature: Historic Belvada project set for spring completion — Jeffrey Meehan
Sports Column: Otteson sees a lot of work to do despite 4-0 start/Tom Rysinski column — Tom Rysinski
Black & White Ad: Graveyard Stomp — Dolores Sarantes
Third-place awards
Sports Spot News Story: Muckers defend region wrestling team championship — Tom Rysinski
Black & White Ad: Horseshoe Tournament — Dolores Sarantes
Overall Design: Tonopah Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News — Jessica Beaudoin
———
Luxury Las Vegas Magazine
First-place awards
Print Ad: Renewal by Anderson — Jorge Betancourt, David Sly
Second-place awards
Print Ad: MJ Christensen Diamonds — Malachi Schlink, David Sly
Advertising — In House Promotion: Junior Achievement One Sheet — Jorge Betancourt
Third-place awards
Advertising innovation: Two New VU Neighborhoods — David Sly, Angela Johnson
Entertainment Writing: Selection of entertainment stories by Al Mancini — Al Mancini
Special Event: 2018 Luxury Arts Salon — Melissa McCabe, Blue Ash, Wanda Blair