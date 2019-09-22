List of RJ winners in Nevada press awards

The Review-Journal captured 36 individual and staff first-place awards in the Nevada Press Association’s annual contest Saturday, including the top awards for general excellence, general online excellence, outstanding journalist and outstanding visual journalist.

Malinda Baldridge, right, with her daughter Breanna, 17, at their home in Reno on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. They attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival together in 2017. The family was featured in an award-winning RJ story, "The Things They Lost." (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Here’s a complete list of winners from the Review-Journal and affiliated publications:

First-place awards

Digital Entertainment or Feature Storytelling: Iron Chef Morimoto demonstrates teppanyaki in Las Vegas — Al Mancini and Angus Kelly

Community Service: Ongoing coverage of Oct. 1, 2017, shooting

Digital Sports Storytelling: Desert Pines’ Darnell Washington — Rachel Aston

Ad Series: Las Vegas Aces Tip-Off — David Sly and Jorge Betancourt

Critical Writing: R&B changeling Janelle Monae dazzles in Vegas, U2 return to Las Vegas — Jason Bracelin

Advertising Innovation: Ed Bozarth Holiday Card Coupons — David Sly and Angie Gutting

Photo — Portrait: The Angel of Route 66 — Benjamin Hager

News Feature Story: The things they lost — Anita Hassan

Digital News Feature Storytelling: Indelible memories — Benjamin Hager, Briana Erickson, Jason Bracelin, Rachel Aston, Lauren Flannery

Niche Magazine: New Homes Guide — Angie Gutting, David Sly, Angela Johnson, Oscar Crespin, Las Vegas Review-Journal Creative Department

Special Section: Indelibly Linked —Las Vegas Review-Journal staff

General Excellence: Las Vegas Review-Journal

Photo — Sports Photo: The Ultimate Fighter 27 — Erik Verduzco

Breaking News Reporting-Print: Video shows officers waiting in hallway during Las Vegas shooting — Rachel Crosby and Briana Erickson

Special Event: 2018 AgeWell Expo — Melissa McCabe and Wanda Blair

Entertainment Writing: Valentine’s Day movies for the single person, Giving some other TV fixtures an ‘Equalizer,’ Michael Jackson’s Legacy is alive and well in Las Vegas — Christopher Lawrence

General Online Excellence: Las Vegas Review-Journal — Review-Journal staff

Investigative story: Radio troubles hampered Las Vegas police on Oct. 1, R-J investigation finds — Rachel Crosby

Headline Writing: “Better call Saul?,” “QB no go with toe woe,” “Knights enter Stone age” — Joe Hawk

Advertising — In House Production: Decision 2018 Media Kit — David Sly and George Betancourt

Non Staff Story: Rural Nevada football team scores on the field of life — John Glionna

Photo — Illustrated Photo: Greg Romero – Hard Knocks — Benjamin Hager

Local Column: Road Warrior: April 15; March 18; Dec. 3 — Mick Akers

Freedom of the Press: Las Vegas Review-Journal

Video Program or Series: Golden Edge Mailbag — Adam Hill, Ben Gotz, Nathan Asselin, Angus Kelly, Larry Mir

Sports Column: Anthem singer Carnell Johnson strikes a chord with Knights fans, Jordan Edbert hits 3 home runs in honor of Las Vegas shooting victim, Last Cashman Field game — Ron Kantowski

Sports Spot News Story: Post-fight craziness overshadows record-setting UFC 229 —Adam Hill and Gilbert Manzano

Editorial Page: Viewpoints, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Outstanding Visual Journalist: Rachel Aston

Overall Design: Las Vegas Review-Journal

Page One Design: LeeAnn Elias, Tony Morales, Nathan Estep

Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez

Print Ad: Connected to the heart of our community —Elaine Anderson

Story of the Year: The Water Question: How long can the Colorado River sustain us? — Henry Brean and Mike Brunker

Graphic Designer: Wes Rand and Severiano del Castillo Galvan

Outstanding Journalist: Henry Brean

Second-place awards

Digital innovation: HTML Bakery — Lauren Flannery

Digital Static Ad: DC to LV Debra Saunders Digital Campaign — Malachi Schlink and David Sly

Multiple Photo Essay: Black History Month — Benjamin Hager

Digital Sports Storytelling: Rebels in Ruins — Mark Anderson, Ron Kantowski, Ed Graney

News Photo Coverage: Going to the Wall in LV — Bizu Tesfaye

Ad Series: Liquor World — Henry Hernandez

Critical Writing: Survival movie ‘Adrift’ is hopelessly lost at sea, Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Skyscraper’ a ‘Die Hard’ knockoff that doesn’t try hard, Netflix’s ‘A Christmas Prince’ is back for another confusing holiday — Christopher Lawrence

Photo — Portrait: Julia Ruth Stevens — Benjamin Hager

Feature Photo: Cliffhanger — Benjamin Hager

Digital News Feature Storytelling: Water Question — Henry Brean, Lauren Flannery, Mike Brunker, LeeAnn Ellis, Michael Quine, Sev Galvan, Wes Rand

Advertising: Niche Magazine: Highlander Magazine — David Sly, Dora Santiago, Angela Johnson, Malachi Schlink, Angie Gutting

Special Section: Knights’ Journey — Las Vegas Review-Journal staff

Photo — Sports Photo: Knights Unfamiliar Territory — Benjamin Hager

Breaking News Reporting-Print: Final police report on Las Vegas shooting unable to determine motive — Henry Brean, Rachel Crosby, Carri Geer

Entertainment Writing: Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds wrestles with his faith in ‘Believer’, Las Vegas woman combines music with therapy, Hard Knocks: Hard rock hitmaker Kane Churko has launched his own wrestling company — Jason Bracelin

Investigative Story: Valley of Fires — Jamie Munks

Business Spot News Story: Nevada Gaming Commission fines Wynn Resorts record $20M — Richard N. Velotta

Headline Writing: “All jam, no bread,” “Lightning in a beetle,” “Give ‘em a Grinch …” — George Riggle

Business Feature: Las Vegas home prices not enough to make Kingman a commuter town, (sidebar) Kingman, Las Vegas ride same boom-and-bust roller coaster — Eli Segall

Digital Breaking News Story: Khabib Nurmagomedov beats Conor McGregor at UFC 229; chaos ensues — Adam Hill, Gilbert Manzano, Heidi Fang

Advertising — In House Promotion: Las Vegas New Homes Guide Media Kit — Angie Gutting

Sports Feature Writing: Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury fan favorite in Las Vegas — David Schoen

Nonstaff Story: Alex Honnold, rock climber of El Capitan fame — John Glionna

Photo — Illustrated Photo: Sean and John Scott — Benjamin Hager

Local Non-staff Column: Democrats, Republicans quiver in fear of press coverage; Biases of federal court’s Judge Jones waste public funds; Are no shows by Las Vegas taxis usual or abnormal? — Jane Ann Morrison

Local Column: Vegas Golden Knights make city ‘Vegas Proud’, Panic! At the Disco is golden in return to Las Vegas, Criss Angel swings the club in new ‘Mindfreak’ on Las Vegas Strip — John Katsilometes

Video Program or Series: The Water Question — Michael Quine

Sports Spot News Story: Raiders trade star DE Khalil Mack to Chicago Bears — Michael Gehlken

Print Ad: Las Vegas Kitchen and Bath Remodeling — Jorge Betancourt

Explanatory Journalism: The Water Question — Henry Brean, Michael Quine, Mike Brunker

Graphic Designer: John Hornberg

Third-place awards

Digital innovation: Winter storm blankets west side of Las Vegas Valley — Michael Quine

Digital Entertainment or Feature: Is The Knight Right? — Ben Gotz, Cassie Soto, Larry Mir, Angus Kelly, Nathan Asselin, Adam Hill

Platform Writing: The Right Take — Victor Joecks

News Photo Coverage: Pearl Harbor survivor Ed Hall — Erik Verduzco

Photo — Portrait: Pearl Harbor Survivor — Kevin Cannon

Feature Photo: Alynah Swimming — Benjamin Hager

Breaking News Reporting-Print: Dennis Hof, deceased brothel owner, wins Nevada Assembly race — Henry Brean and Rob Johnson

Special Section or Campaign (Advertising): 2018 Silver Nugget Awards Program — Angie Gutting

Feature Writing: Peregrine falcons soaring again at Lake Mead — Henry Brean

Headline Writing: “Cold Lang Syne,” “Short end of stick,” “Knights plod the fifth” — Gary Dymski

Digital Breaking News Story: Winter storm blankets west side of Las Vegas Valley — Michael Quine

Sports Feature Writing: Past, present haunt Dave Bliss at LV charter school — Ed Graney, Sam Gordon, Adam Hill

Nonstaff Story: Prospectors search for denim gold — John Glionna

Illustrated Photo: Lunar Eclipse multipe exposure — Bizu Tesfaye

Local Column: Inside Gaming: March 2; Nov 3; Sept 22 — Richard N. Velotta

Print Ad: Pierce Wealth Management — David Sly, Malachi Schlink

Graphic Designer: LeeAnn Elias

———

Pahrump Valley Times

First-place awards

Community Service: Suicide prevention in rural Nevada — Robin Hebrock

Digital Sports Storytelling: Sports notebooks (an online extra) — Tom Rysinski

News Photo Coverage: Powwow celebrates history, culture in Pahrump — Horace Langford Jr.

Feature Writing: Pahrump fire victims speak about ordeal — Selwyn Harris

Digital Entertainment or Feature Storytelling: Nevada is home to a “foreign” nation — Selwyn Harris

General Excellence: Pahrump Valley Times — Pahrump Valley Times staff

General Online Excellence: Pahrump Valley Times/pvtimes.com — Pahrump Valley Times staff

News Feature Story: “Competitive, not cutthroat” pool league thrives in Pahrump area — Tom Rysinski

Digital Business News: Spring Mountain gets green flag on Pahrump expansion — Jeffrey Meehan

Special Section: Progress edition 2018, Pahrump Valley Times — Pahrump Valley Times staff

Digital Breaking News Story: Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof has died — Selwyn Harris, David Jacobs, Jeffrey Meehan

Sports Column: Tom Rysinski sports columns — Tom Rysinski

Sports Spot News Story: Pahrump Valley girls claim regional soccer crown — Tom Rysinski

Black & White Ad: Halloween Party — Heather Ruth

Page One Design: Pahrump Valley Times — Jessica Beaudoin

Print Ad: Farabee’s Jeep Rentals — Dolores Sarantes

Second-place awards

Digital Sports Storytelling: Wake up with Pahrump Valley football players — Tom Rysinski

Local Non-staff Column: Tim Burke columns — Tim Burke

News Feature Story: Honor Flight whisks Nevadans off to D.C. — Robin Hebrock

Advertising — In-House Promotion: Attention Businesses — Heather Ruth

Digital Business News: Survivalist featured on reality TV series partners on Pahrump retail shop — Jeffrey Meehan

Nonstaff Story: Amargosa Opera House (series of stories) — Robin Flinchum

Black & White Ad: Golf Scramble — Heather Ruth

Overall Design: Pahrump Valley Times — Jessica Beaudoin

Third-place awards

Sports Feature Writing: Meet Beatty High School’s cross country team: Jose Granados — Tom Rysinski

Digital Entertainment or Feature Storytelling: Halloween brings haunted houses and other events — Jeffrey Meehan

Advertising Innovation: RV Superstore Insert — Dolores Sarantes

Business Spot News Story: Valley Electric Association turmoil — Jeffrey Meehan

News Feature Story: Nevada is home to a ‘foreign’ nation — Selwyn Harris

Advertising — In House Promotion: Quarter Auction — Dolores Sarantes

Digital Business News: Castle for sale in rural Nevada —Selwyn Harris

Sports Spot News Story: Pahrump Valley ends boys soccer playoff drought at 10 years — Tom Rysinski

Black & White Ad: Feed Pahrump — Dolores Sarantes

Breaking News Reporting-Print: Nevada brothel owner, Assembly candidate Dennis Hof dead at 72 — Selwyn Harris, David Jacobs, Jeffrey Meehan

Print Ad: Wild West Extravaganza — Heather Ruth

———

Boulder City Review

First-place awards

General Excellence: Boulder City Review staff

Photo — Portrait: Dale Ryan — Hali Bernstein Saylor

Overall design: Boulder City Review staff

Second-place awards

Editorial Page: Boulder City Review staff

Headline Writing: Hali Bernstein Saylor

Photo — Portrait: Animal shelter care — Celia Shortt Goodyear

Page One Design: Boulder City Review staff

Feature Writing: Doggone good job — Celia Shortt Goodyear

Third-place awards

Headline Writing: Hali Bernstein Saylor

Photo — Portrait: Boulder City Police Officer Scott Pastore and Odie — Celia Shortt Goodyear

Feature Photo: Spring along the Colorado River — Hali Bernstein Saylor

———

Tonopah Times Bonanza

First-place awards

Sports Spot News Story: Muckers rout Vandals, earn spot in state final — Tom Rysinski

Sports Feature Writing: Souza’s rodeo returning to Tonopah — Tom Rysinski

News Feature Story: Modernized 22-room castle up for sale — Selwyn Harris

Print Ad: Tonopah Volunteer Ambulance — Dolores Sarantes

Black & White Ad: Holiday Shopping — Heather Ruth

Page One Design: Tonopah Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News — Jessica Beaudoin

Breaking News Reporting-Print: Wildfires burn in Nye County, region — David Jacobs

Second-place awards

Sports Spot News Story: Muckers finish regular season undefeated — Tom Rysinski

Sports Feature Writing: New fields a happy sight — Tom Rysinski

Print Ad: Irene Turns 95 — Dolores Sarantes

Business Spot News Story: Scolari’s transitions to Raley’s — Jeffrey Meehan

Nonstaff Story: Beatty gold mining 3-part series — Daria Sokolova

Advertising — Special Section or Campaign: Election 2018 — Heather Ruth, Dolores Sarantes

Business Feature: Historic Belvada project set for spring completion — Jeffrey Meehan

Sports Column: Otteson sees a lot of work to do despite 4-0 start/Tom Rysinski column — Tom Rysinski

Black & White Ad: Graveyard Stomp — Dolores Sarantes

Third-place awards

Sports Spot News Story: Muckers defend region wrestling team championship — Tom Rysinski

Black & White Ad: Horseshoe Tournament — Dolores Sarantes

Overall Design: Tonopah Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News — Jessica Beaudoin

———

Luxury Las Vegas Magazine

First-place awards

Print Ad: Renewal by Anderson — Jorge Betancourt, David Sly

Second-place awards

Print Ad: MJ Christensen Diamonds — Malachi Schlink, David Sly

Advertising — In House Promotion: Junior Achievement One Sheet — Jorge Betancourt

Third-place awards

Advertising innovation: Two New VU Neighborhoods — David Sly, Angela Johnson

Entertainment Writing: Selection of entertainment stories by Al Mancini — Al Mancini

Special Event: 2018 Luxury Arts Salon — Melissa McCabe, Blue Ash, Wanda Blair