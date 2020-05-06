99°F
Local Las Vegas

Lola’s, Bark-Andre Furry cheer Summerlin nurses

By Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2020 - 2:50 pm
 

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

In honor of National Nurses Day on Wednesday, the health care workers at Summerlin Hospital received gifts — and cuddles — from Las Vegas locals.

Lola Pokorny, chef and owner of Lola’s, brought 100 hot lunches of chicken and sausage jambalaya and fig delight to the hospital.

“We decided we would do something as a courtesy before we reopen,” said Pokorny. “Many of our customers are employees at the hospital. We’re in their backyard. It was Nurses Day so I figured we’d feed the nurses.”

Pokorny closed her downtown and Summerlin locations on March 20, not wanting to risk the health of her staff and customers, many of whom she says are older.

She will reopen her restaurants for curbside service on Friday.

“It has been hit, but it truly felt like we needed to shut down and allow employees to go home,” said Pokorny. “Today felt like an opportunity to show appreciation to nurses.”

Pokorny was met at the hospital by local celebrity dog Bark-Andre Furry and Furry’s owner Rick Williams.

“When I heard Bark would be there, I said ‘the more the merrier!’ ” said Pokorny. “They brought boxes containing healthy snacks, homemade face masks and a few other items.”

Hash House a Go Go offers free meals for fifth time

On Friday, Hash House a Go Go will distribute free meal packs to 100 motorists.

For the local restaurant’s fifth free giveaway, Hash House is serving its twisted take on baked cavatappi pasta with marinara sauce and Italian sausage.

Each meal pack feeds at least four people and meals will be distributed starting at noon on a first-come, first-served basis at 6800 W. Sahara Ave.

Drivers should line up and stay in their cars at the restaurant.

Law firm awards locals

Paul Padda Law has launched the People’s Recovery Awards program to help locals during the pandemic. The firm will give $1,000 each to two locals weekly through May 28.

“We know this is a very tough time for Las Vegas and we want to give a helping hand-up,” said Paul S. Padda, the firm’s founder.

One winner will be awarded through a partnership with two Lotus Broadcasting radio stations. Locals can listen to KXPT-FM, 97.1 The Point, and KOMP-FM, 92.3, for a chance to win Monday through Thursday, with a winner announced on Fridays. For the second award, the firm’s attorneys will donate $1,000 to an individual or family in need. Submissions will be accepted at the firm’s website Monday through Friday with the winner announced the following Wednesday.

For details, visit paulpaddalaw.com/community-involvement.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter. Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

