Many, but not all, comply with Nevada mask mandate — BLOG

Friday is the first day Nevadans are required to wear a mask in all public spaces after an announcement from Gov. Steve Sisolak Wednesday.

A sign informs people to wear a mask before entering the Smith’s Marketplace on Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, June 26, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clerks at Walgreens at Fremont and 4th streets wear face masks below their chins on Friday, June, 26, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eusebio Hernandez sanitizes doors as vendors arrive prior to opening at Bonanza Swap meet on East Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas on Friday, June 26, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign warns patrons not to enter a store at Southwest Marketplace, off Rainbow Boulevard between Windmill and Warm Springs, without wearing state-mandate face coverings on Friday, June 26, 2020. (Carrie Roper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign notifying customers of a face covering requirement East Charleston Boulevard near Bruce Street in Las Vegas on Friday, June 26, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shoppers don face masks while shopping at Lowe's on East Charleston Boulevard near Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Friday, June 26, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A sign notifying guests of face covering requirement at Binion's in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 26, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A sign notifying guests of face covering requirement at Four Queens in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 26, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Slot players at Green Valley Ranch casino on Friday were largely adhering to a new state mandate requiring face coverings in public.

A sign at Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas reminds guests that masks are required. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Signs at Sultan's Grill in downtown Las Vegas remind customers of Nevada's mask mandate (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Masked marshals guarded the entrance to the Regional Justice Center, where a mask order has been in effect since May 21. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Monitoring compliance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive requiring people to wear masks in all public spaces on Friday, the first day it is in force.

Sisolak announced the face-covering edict on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases in the state continue to spike. A record high of 497 cases was recorded statewide on Thursday.

Early Friday morning, it was apparent that not everyone got the message or intended to abide by the governor’s mandate. But most did.

Here are the details of the rules put into place by the state.

Mostly masked up at Target in Henderson

12:34 p.m.

The Target at the intersection of Green Valley and Horizon Ridge parkways in Henderson was full of people Friday afternoon, mostly masked up.

Although there was no signage about the mask requirement in the entrance, employees could be heard on the overhead speaker system alerting customers to the newly implemented requirement and reminding them of social distancing guidelines.

One of the only shoppers not wearing a mask stood in the self-checkout line — waiting to buy a three-pack of cloth masks.

— Mick Akers

Almost everyone masked at MGM Grand

12:30 p.m.

At the MGM Grand, significantly more people were in line to check in than at New York-New York. Gloves and masks were made available at hand washing stations throughout the casino.

Almost everyone in the hotel and casino areas were wearing masks, though some were worn around people’s chins while they took a drink or smoked a cigarette. A few people were seen slipping a straw up their mask to avoid taking their masks off while they drank.

In the sports betting area of the casino, chairs were spaced apart to allow for social distancing. Everyone had a mask, but some were wearing them incorrectly.

— Amanda Bradford

Most comply, but some ‘didn’t get the memo’

Noon

At Albertsons at West Charleston Boulevard and Desert Foothills Drive, everyone encountered except for two men were wearing masks. Management was not stopping people without masks from entering, and an employee said most people were complying, but since this was the first day after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate requiring masks in public, there may be some who “didn’t get the memo.”

While signs were posted at Albertsons, they were only on 8.5 x 11 inch paper, which was not particularly noticeable in a store that had lots of competing signage.

When asked if the store provides masks for those without them, the employee said the customers are responsible for their own masks.

— Mark Antonuccio

11:57 a.m.

Few unmasked patrons at Southern Highlands Parkway

“There’s always one that’s gotta be stubborn,” said a pharmacy associate at Smith’s Food & Drug at Cactus Avenue and Southern Highlands Parkway, when asked whether more customers were wearing masks today. He said he’d only seen one person Friday morning come into the pharmacy without a mask. “We’re just trying to help each other out here,” he added.

A sign in front of the store advised of Nevada’s new policy: “Please do not enter without a face mask … we require that all associates and customers wear a face mask in our store.” And for the first time in many visits to this store over the past few months, a majority of customers were masked. Just two customers were spotted who were not following the mandate out of about 35 customers in the store.

At Subway in the same plaza, two customers of the eight waiting for lunch were without masks. At a PetCo in a neighboring plaza, most associates and customers wore face coverings. The exceptions: The two people in the obedience class area who were not only were unmasked, but also at times were less than six feet from each other.

— Ellen Fiore

Playing it safe at Green Valley Ranch

11:54 a.m.

A very populated casino floor at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson saw nearly every player wearing a face covering.

Players old and young are greeted at all entrances with large signs asking them to play it safe and face coverings are required for all guests. After players pass those signs, their temperature is taken before being allowed entry.

An employee operating one of the temperature stations answered a guest’s questions regarding face coverings as she was waived through.

Most gamblers had their face covering on correctly, covering both mouth and nose. Those who didn’t were usually sipping their drink or taking a puff from a cigar or cigarette.

Some guests doubled-down on safety and wore both a mask and face shield while playing their favorite slot machines.

— Mick Akers

Most people wear masks at New York-New York

11:30 a.m.

At New York-New York, the casino was busy with most people wearing masks, though some incorrectly.

Some people had their masks pulled down below their chins or hanging from an ear while they sat at slot machines or walked around the casino. Hotel staff were taking guests’ temperatures as they checked in, and masks and gloves were provided out of the hotel’s hand washing stations.

All patrons at the casino’s table games had masks covering at least their mouths, but some people left their noses sticking out the top of their masks while they played.

— Amanda Bradford

Most wearing masks at Regional Justice Center

11:25 a.m.

Masked marshals guarded the entrance to the Regional Justice Center, where a mask order has been in effect since May 21. Before anyone enters the building, they are directed to read a sign that asks “Feeling sick?” and a series of other questions regarding travel and COVID-19. Those who are not wearing a mask are offered one and instructed to put it on.

Inside, where foot traffic was slow Friday, most people could be seen wearing masks, though a few people had pulled masks aside to make phone calls or sip a beverage. In the main lobby, near an elevator bank, a placard read “NOTICE PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK THANK YOU.”

A printed email from Chief District Judge Linda Bell, dated May 7, was posted on the door of courtroom 11A, where criminal cases were being heard. Bell required anyone entering a courtroom to wear a mask, though for weeks the order was not strictly enforced.

Inside the courtroom, District Judge Michael Villani and his staff wore masks.

Five lawyers in the gallery wore masks, although one had his tucked under his chin. Another held a mask in his hand before a marshal asked him to put it on. Defense attorneys and prosecutors wore masks as they argued cases and could clearly be heard from the gallery. Many attorneys appeared alone by videoconference.

Defendants in custody also appeared via video from the Clark County Detention Center, each wearing surgical masks.

— David Ferrara

Not many masks at Lowe’s in Centennial

10:35 a.m.

Many people at Lowe’s in Centennial were not wearing masks, including three employees that I saw. An employee told me that store cannot enforce customers not wearing masks because it’s not a law, only a mandate. He said he would look into why other employees were not wearing masks. He didn’t seem serious about that.

— Erik Verduzco

Busy, about 75% masked at South Point

8:15 a.m.

A quick stroll into South Point Hotel & Casino shows about 75 percent of people wearing masks.

A masked patron is loading his SUV with one bag. All attendants are fully masked. Of three people strolling out to the front parking lot, the man is masked the women are not.

With busy action at a craps table in the middle of the row of table games, about six gamblers and four staffers are all masked or have face shields.

Four men at two tables at the coffee shop are having coffee, no masks. Likely the protection is off for eating, which is allowed, but there are no signs of masks handy.

Two women on opposite sides of a circle of slot machines has one smoker with no mask and the other fully masked.

— Marvin Clemons

Most masked at Terrible’s

8:03 a.m.

A quick stop for a soda at a Terrible Herbst Chevron at Cactus Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South shows both clerks fully masked. The man at the register says most customers have been following the mandate.

As I pay and turn to leave, a gas customer comes in to pay, sans mask. Another man sitting on a wall on the side of the store has no mask.

— Marvin Clemons

Heads up, travelers: House rules say you must wear a mask when you’re passing through LAS. It’s for your safety and that of those around you. 😷#MaskUp #AllinLAS pic.twitter.com/ltLTIX0QYC — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) June 26, 2020

Hanging below chin, off ear

6:40 a.m.

A second Friday stop at a 24-hour Walgreens on the corner of Fremont and 4th streets shows clerks with masks on chins. Also, a customer on a heated phone call with mask hanging off ear.

— K.M. Cannon

As a side note:@BinionsLV has more hand sanitizer dispensers per capita than any casino I’ve seen downtown. (It’s the foam kind.) pic.twitter.com/5WBaX2QPWl — Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) June 26, 2020

7-11 clerk warns customers

6:25 a.m.

I’m on mask patrol this morning. My first stop is 7-11 at Las Vegas Boulevard at Stewart. The clerk on her smoke break outside said, “You have to wear a mask.” to the guy in front of me. He promptly put one on.

— K.M. Cannon

Happy Mask Day, Nevada! Here’s to the first of many so that maybe, hopefully, one day we can finally get back to normal. #MaskUpNV pic.twitter.com/WCKI4mnaH6 — Christopher Lawrence (@Life_OnTheCouch) June 26, 2020

Most wearing, but many below the chin

2:15 a.m.

At Henderson’s Green Valley Ranch Resort, masks were always available to those who asked for them. Now after getting their temperature taken, visitors were strongly encouraged by staff to take a mask.

Almost everyone on the casino floor at 1:30 a.m. had a mask, but many were wearing them below their chin to smoke a cigarette or have a drink, and some had them dangling from one ear to speak to a cashier or talk on the phone.

The table games area, though slow in the wee hours of the morning, was the only place where every player wore a mask, after an order from the state Gaming Control Board last Wednesday.

— Sabrina Schnur