McCarran airport tower closure impacts at least 2 airlines

The closure of the air traffic control tower that officials said was caused by an air traffic controller potentially testing positive for COVID-19 has slowed operations for at least two airlines.

McCarran International Aiport in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

At least two airlines said Thursday morning flight operations at McCarran International Airport are being impacted by the closure of an air traffic control tower that federal officials said was caused by an air traffic controller potentially testing positive for COVID-19.

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson confirmed Thursday morning that the closure of the control tower was having an impact on travelers. Online flight departure and arrival boards showed dozens of Southwest flights arriving at McCarran canceled.

“We have reduced operations at the Las Vegas airport due to the closure of an FAA ATC tower in the area, impacting all airlines who operate at the LAS,” said Southwest Airlines’ Ro Hawthorne in an email to the Review-Journal. “We are reducing scheduled flights.”

Hawthorne said the airline is working to offer “flexible accommodations for all impacted customers.”

“We always encourage customers to check Southwest.com for travel notifications and flight status,” Hawthorne said.

A spokeswoman for Allegiant Airlines also confirmed their operations are impacted.

Several canceled flights

It appeared Southwest had, by far, the most canceled flights at McCarran Thursday morning. A check of arriving flights showed roughly three dozen canceled arrivals, with just a handful of cancelled departures.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday night the air traffic control tower at McCarran was temporarily shut down after an air traffic controller potentially tested positive for COVID-19.

The Federal Aviation Administration closed the tower late Wednesday to ensure it’s a safe work environment for air traffic controllers and technicians, after the presumptive positive test, according to a statement from the FAA. The FAA re-issued the same statement Thursday morning when asked for an update.

The Las Vegas Terminal Radar Approach Control is still operating, and the airport remains open, with operations continuing at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved, the statement said.

Multiple backups

The air traffic system has multiple backups in place, and the shift in operational control is a regular execution of a well-established contingency plan in place to ensure continued operations, the statement said. Each airport across the country has a similar plan in place that has updated and tested in recent years.

“The safety of our staff and the traveling public is the FAA’s top priority,” spokesman Ian Gregor said in the statement. “Our controllers, inspectors and others with critical safety or security sensitive roles are essential components of our national airspace.”

A spokeswoman for McCarran referred all questions to the Federal Aviation Administration.

