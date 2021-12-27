51°F
More canceled flights into and out of Las Vegas add to travel woes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2021 - 9:26 am
 
Updated December 27, 2021 - 10:12 am
Signs for Harry Reid International Airport are seen Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Twenty-five flights ...
Signs for Harry Reid International Airport are seen Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Twenty-five flights into and out of the airport were canceled on Monday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

About 25 flights were canceled at Harry Reid International Airport Monday morning as the nation continues to grapple with airline flight cancellations due to winter weather and staffing shortages caused by the omicron variant.

“We have 14 arrivals that were canceled and 11 departures canceled today,” airport spokesman Joe Rajchel said Monday morning.

Despite the cancellations, operations were described as normal at Harry Reid by the online tracking site FlightAware. Cancellations for flights either departing or arriving at Harry Reid were reported Monday morning by Spirit, Alaska and United, but it appeared most of the flights coming to and from Las Vegas were on time and on schedule.

Monday’s scratches came after hundreds of flights were canceled across the nation over the holiday weekend. On Christmas Day, FlightAware reported nearly 1,000 canceled flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. on Saturday. Hundreds more were canceled Sunday.

Rajchel did not have total numbers for weekend cancellations at Harry Reid, but there have been inconveniences for travelers.

Delta, United and JetBlue all have said the omicron variant was causing staffing problems. A major Christmas weekend weather system also swept through the western United States, causing more delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

