Nearly 15K Nevada seniors avoiding COVID-19 vaccine due to cost

A National Guard member passes out wristbands to people waiting in line for their COVID-19 vaccine at Cashman Field on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. The wristband indicates that they have secured their dose and can come back to get their vaccine later in the day. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Many seniors, including nearly 15,000 in Nevada, are rejecting getting a COVID-19 vaccination because of their perception of the cost, according to a new analysis.

The vaccine is available free of charge.

The just-released analysis by Medicareadvantage.com of Census Bureau survey data indicated that 14,952 Nevada seniors said that they will turn down the vaccine because of cost concerns. Nationally, the number was 312,723 older adults.

Minnesota, Nevada and Pennsylvania had the highest rates of seniors avoiding the vaccine out of mistaken concerns over the cost.

Christian Worstell, a licensed health insurance agent with Medicareadvantage.com, said there is a quick and easy way for older adults to put their cost concerns to rest.

“Anyone seeking to get vaccinated can confirm with their health care provider that they will not be billed for any charges,” Worstell said. “You may even contact the doctor’s office or pharmacy ahead of time to verify that the test is indeed free.”

Las Vegas health officials are urging residents in the 65-69 age group who are eligible to get the vaccination to do so. Concerns are that thousands of people in that age group have not received the vaccination, perhaps because of a conflict with work and clinic hours or other reasons.

