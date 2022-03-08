Nevada COVID-19 metrics continue statewide drop

Clark County on Tuesday reported 326 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths, as statewide numbers were delayed without an explanation.

Patients enter as COVID-19 testing continues at the Cashman Center by University Medical Center on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County on Tuesday reported 326 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths, as statewide numbers were delayed without an explanation.

The updates brought totals posted by the Southern Nevada Health District to 489,721 cases and 7,591 deaths.

Overall numbers continued their recent declines. The two-week moving average of daily new cases fell from 113 to 105, while the two-week moving average of daily deaths held at four.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested who are found to be infected with COVID-19, declined by 0.3 percentage point to 6.1 percent. The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county also decreased, from 245 on Monday to 231.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also showed that the county had made significant strides over the past week. CDC data showed Clark County in its “substantial” rate of transmission on Tuesday, the second-highest behind “high.”

Health district officials said last week that they believed CDC metrics showing the county in “high” last week were incorrect, and that figures throughout the county were much lower than the ones in the CDC metrics. The CDC and state health officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment over the last week.

Nevertheless, the county’s 7-day case rate per 100,000 people stood at 68.38, a sharp drop from a week ago. The county’s 7-day test positivity rate was at 4.33 percent, the lowest marker it’s hit in months.

Related: Tracking coronavirus in Nevada

Meanwhile, the state belatedly reported 359 new cases and 24 deaths, bringing totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 647,600 cases and 9,844 deaths.

New cases were well above the two-week moving average, which nonetheless declined from 160 on Monday to 148. The two-week moving average of daily deaths jumped from five to six.

Of the state’s other closely-watched metrics, the 14-day test positivity rate declined by 0.3 percentage point to 5.6 percent, while the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 declined by eight to 278.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

As of Tuesday, state data showed that 56.70 percent of Nevadans five and older were fully vaccinated, compared with 56.07 percent in Clark County.

That number varies widely throughout the state. Carson City has the state’s highest vaccination rate, at 65.06 percent, while Storey County has the lowest, at 24.83 percent.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.