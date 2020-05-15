New father and recent restaurateur donates 100 meals

Nicholas Sord opened Sunny Side Up during the coronavirus shutdown; with the help of his dad, the businessman gave back this week.

Nevada National Guard members who are helping with COVID-19 testing, including, from right, Airman 1st Class Chris Gomes, Senior Airman Fallon Quinn and Senior Airman Michaelangelo Bonsignore get breakfast served by, from left, Spencer Worden, Tom Seeling, of restaurant supplier Greco, and Bryan Sord of Sunny Side Up Thursday, May 14, 2020. The restaurant, located in Boca Park in Las Vegas, delivered 100 breakfasts to the UNLV testing site on Shadow Lane and 100 breakfasts to Summerlin Hospital. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Las Vegas restaurateur donates 100 meals

Few people have had an exciting a quarantine as Nicholas Sord.

Three weeks ago, he opened his new restaurant.

Last week, his son was born.

On Thursday, Sord donated 100 meals to the UNLV School of Medicine medical personnel and Nevada National Guard at the university’s COVID-19 testing center.

Sord, who owns Sunny Side Up in Chicago, moved to Las Vegas to open its second location in the Boca Park shopping center.

Due to statewide orders, he was only able to serve new customers curbside and via delivery.

“We had a few customers, it wasn’t a lot,” says Sord’s father, Bryan Sord.

Bryan Sord owns a steakhouse in Chicago and has donated meals to the Chicago Police Department and nurses at a children’s hospital. He says his son takes after him.

He says his son wanted to do something to give back to his new community as well as thank Jennifer Bradley, founder of JB Public Relations, for volunteering her services to help publicize the restaurant opening.

“He also wanted to thank Jennifer, and he knew the donation at the test site was important to her,” Bryan Sord says.

Restaurant staff donated breakfast meals of eggs, sausage and potatoes to staff at the testing site.

“It comes from our heart,” Bryan Sord says. “My father was in the restaurant business. He taught me how to do stuff like this. We have his picture behind the counter.”

Bank corporation donates to local organizations

Bank of Nevada and First Independent Bank will donate $415,000 to assist Nevadans impacted by the pandemic. The contribution is part of a $2 million commitment by Western Alliance Bancorporation to address needs in Nevada, Arizona and California.

The Southern Nevada funds will go to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, Workforce Connections, United Way of Southern Nevada, the Public Education Foundation and Delivering with Dignity.

