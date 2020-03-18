49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Patients encountering problems with drive-up coronavirus tests

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2020 - 8:54 am
 

As coronavirus testing ramps up in Las Vegas, some residents have encountered errors and confusion in the swabbing process used to collect samples and even had to return for a second swab despite a state shortage of tests.

Las Vegas resident Roshie Raissi said she started coughing Saturday but didn’t have a fever. She nevertheless decided to try to get tested because her elderly parents are staying with her.

On Sunday, she heard through some friends that Sahara Urgent Care had drive-up tests and drove to the clinic to find that she was the only one in line. A clinic employee came over to her car, asked for identification and swabbed her nostril.

But the next day, after watching a news conference with federal health officials saying the swabbing would be uncomfortable because it would go into the sinus cavity, she called the clinic saying she was concerned the test was not administered properly. She was told to return for another test.

“She was clueless,” Raissi said of the staffer who swabbed her nasal passage. “She did it incorrectly and didn’t put it nearly far enough in.”

On her return Monday, she said the clinic staff gave her priority because she was there for the retest.

Raissi said clinic staff also told her Monday that Quest Diagnostics, a private testing lab, wasn’t maintaining the swab tests at proper temperatures so there might be additional accuracy issues.

Jose Triana, a manager at Sahara, conceded Tuesday that testing has been a learning curve and that they have had to call some patients back to redo the exam. He did not know how many tests the clinic had conducted or how many had to be re-administered. He said the clinic has enough tests for about 250 patients a day.

“We had some mix-ups and (we) reached out to (patients) to have them reswabbed,” he said. “This is all new to us, but we’re moving forward to make sure people can get tested.”

Wendy H. Bost, a spokeswoman for Quest, responded with an emailed statement:

“Without knowing the specifics of the patient’s situation I’m not in a position to comment on this particular case. However, we have communicated to providers our specimen transport requirements for COVID-19 testing. While we prefer that specimens be shipped frozen, if the provider does not have dry ice, the specimen should be refrigerated (2° C-8° C). Specimens have a 72-hour stability refrigerated.” That translates to 35.6 to 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Long waits

Vivian Levisman of Las Vegas said she had been coughing and experiencing shortness of breath since Thursday so she decided to go to Sahara Urgent Care first thing Tuesday after learning it had tests.

Despite coming in before the clinic opened, Levisman said there were more than 30 cars in front of her at the drive-up testing and she had been waiting for more than two hours.

“It’s horrible,” said Levisman, whose husband is a doctor who treats senior citizens. “They aren’t changing gloves between patients and people are getting out of their cars.”

She said she found Sahara through a group of doctor’s wives trading information by text. She is concerned that the state isn’t publicizing places where people with symptoms can get tested.

At about 11 a.m. Tuesday, police arrived to direct traffic at the clinic, she said.

After two and half hours, Levisman finally received her test, but it will take two to three days to get the results.

Testing promised

On March 7, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp have been provisionally approved to provide testing in Nevada and the Southern Nevada Health District lab will also be getting additional resources to test people with COVID-19 symptoms.

“I agree with Nevada’s residents and their desire to expand testing,” Sisolak said at the news conference, where he declined to take reporters’ questions.

Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported complaints about the lack of access to testing have echoed throughout the state, coming from the governor’s office, county health officials and Las Vegas Valley residents, among others.

On Monday, Southern Nevada public health officials promised more resources for processing tests at their lab in Clark County and announced the state had requested federal aid to increase testing in the area.

SNHD spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore said she had not heard of issues at Sahara. She recommended people contact their doctors if they need treatment and to be assessed whether they need to be tested.

“Not everyone is advised to seek medical care,” she said. “If you’re having mild symptoms, stay home and stay away from people.”

Sizemore said she did not know how many tests are available in Southern Nevada.

Insurance charges

Raissi said she had heard that the testing would be free, but when she showed up Sunday to Sahara the clinic wanted insurance information or for her to pay. She provided her insurance. President Donald Trump said last week that anyone can get a test, but federal public health officials said it had to be prescribed by doctors. Triana said the Sahara clinic is only providing tests to people with symptoms.

But Triana said Quest has committed to free testing and the request for insurance information was just a “backup” measure. Patients will have to provide identification so the clinic can ensure they know who they are testing, he added.

Raissi said there were no other customers at the clinic when she went Sunday for her drive-through test, but when she returned for her second test Monday it was packed with people and the clinic had set up a tent with tests that they would collect and then walk to people’s vehicles for the swab.

Triana said the clinic is trying its best to test patients to help provide information that will hopefully slow the outbreak. But they only have so many tests.

“It’s really, really busy,” Triana said. “We have a limited supply.”

Contact Arthur Kane at akane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ArthurMKane on Twitter. Kane is a member of the Review-Journal’s investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing. Support our journalism.

MOST READ
1
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
2
Sisolak announces closure of all nonessential businesses
Sisolak announces closure of all nonessential businesses
3
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
4
The Venetian, Palazzo closing until at least April 1; no layoffs or furloughs
The Venetian, Palazzo closing until at least April 1; no layoffs or furloughs
5
2 restaurant suppliers offer meat, cheese to Las Vegans
2 restaurant suppliers offer meat, cheese to Las Vegans
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Seniors line up outside a Smith’s store in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Seniors line up outside a Smith’s store after the store reserved earliest hour for seniors. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Smiths seniors
James Darby talks about shopping at Smith's during special hours for seniors. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smiths
Smith's employee heather Bailey talks about early hours for seniors. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sahara Urgent Care tests for coronavirus - Video
Coronavirus testing occurs at Sahara Urgent care and the manager goes over who will be tested for the virus and how they will get their test kits.
Business at Las Vegas gun shops is booming amid growing coronavirus fears - VIDEO
Customers at gun shops are looking for 9 mm pistols and shotguns, and 9 mm ammunition has been cleared out as soon as it hit the shelves. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mike and Helen Godfrey of England
Mike and Helen Godfrey traveled from Washington, England, to Las Vegas to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Parents and students pick up meals at schools - Video
Due to schools closing down because of the coronavirus parents and students are picking up free meals at 15 schools across the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
First coronavirus death in Clark County - VIDEO
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 35 cases of COVID-19 in Clark County, including one person who has died. The death occurred in a male Clark County resident who was in his 60s. He had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Strip looks deserted amid coronavirus concerns - VIDEO
RJ reporter Glenn Puit was on the Las Vegas Strip speaking to tourist about coronavirus and its effect on their trip. (Glen Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitor talks about 'weird vibe' with Las Vegas Strip closures - VIDEO
Tom Reid of Minnesota arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday, ready to spend his spring break on the Strip. He's returning home because of all the closures and Park MGM, where he is staying, is closing. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jessica Williams is sorry for car crash that left six teens dead - VIDEO
Jessica Williams was 20 years old in 2000 when she fell asleep at the wheel and struck six teenagers, killing them. She was paroled in October and says she is forever tormented by the pain she caused. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
16 Coronavirus cases in Clark County
Health authorities on Friday announced eight new positive tests for COVID-19 in Clark County, bringing the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 19, 16 in Clark County.
Clark County not planning to close schools because of coronavirus fears — yet - VIDEO
Whether Clark County schools will close over coronavirus concerns depends in part on having enough bus drivers to get kids to school and enough teachers to teach them, district representatives said Thursday, emphasizing that the final decision will rest with the Southern Nevada Health District. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD cancels sports, extracurricular activities due to coronavirus - VIDEO
Clark County schools is immediately suspending all athletic events, assemblies and extra-curricular events until further notice over coronavirus fears, the district said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus leaves Las Vegas quiet - VIDEO
COVID-19 is making an impact on the Las Vegas Strip. Usually filled with crowds and parties, the Strip is now quiet with empty lines, empty casino floors and little action along major party spots. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman injured in hit-and-run crash in parking lot - VIDEO
A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in a central Las Vegas parking lot Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, according to police. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three new positive COVID-19 cases in Clark County - VIDEO
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting three new “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases. That makes five new cases in Clark County and seven in Nevada. (Michael Quine and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus latest updates - VIDEO
Review-Journal health reporter Mary Hynes discusses the latest updates on coronavirus in Las Vegas and Southern Nevada, March 10, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clouds build Monday before rain in Las Vegas Valley - VIDEO
Southern Nevada residents and visitors are in for a wet few days, perhaps more, according to the National Weather Service. (James Schaeffer)
We dance for Charlotte - VIDEO
This desire to help the Bush family led to a unique social media campaign – it’s called #WeDanceForCharlotte. Charlotte Bush and her brother, Alex, were hit by a driver as they walked home from school in February. Alex was killed and Charlotte was hospitalized. Dance instructor Nicole Blubaugh said people who want to show their support for the Bush family are encouraged to post a video of themselves dancing with this hastag on social media spaces such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. (Glenn Puit and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Costco customers limited to 2 cases of water - VIDEO
Customers load their two-case limit of bottled water at the Costco Business Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas, Monday, March 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada man positive for coronavirus in serious condition - VIDEO
A Clark County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 remains in serious condition, the Southern Nevada Health District said Friday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Confirmed coronavirus case in Southern Nevada - VIDEO
A man in his 50s who had recently traveled to Washington state and Texas had been hospitalized in an isolation ward in a Las Vegas-area hospital. He is the first case of COVID-19 - coronavirus - in Southern Nevada, confirmed by the Southern Nevada Health District. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wildflowers at Lake Mead - VIDEO
The Lake Mead National Recreation Area is expecting an above-average year for wildflower blooms. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LDS Family Stores Supplies
Cory and Holly Steed as LDS church members are encouraged to store up food, water and supplies for n case of an emergency. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus scare has Costco shoppers stocking up - VIDEO
Shoppers at Costco stores in the Las Vegas Valley stocked up on bottled water on Monday, March 2. Some were heeding the advice to stock supplies as coronavirus spreads in the U.S. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine Motel landlord investigation
The RJ Investigations team talks about the current investigation into the Alpine Motel landlord and other properties he owners that have seen a laundry list of issues. The Alpine Motel caught fire December 21, 2019 that killed six people
Local veteran served in three wars
Las Vegan John Shaw fought in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The veteran turned 95 in January, and remains with his wife of 64 years.
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI case - VIDEO
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday in his fatal DUI case and is expected to spend several years in prison. (James Schaeffer, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officials celebrate opening of Las Vegas park named for slain officer - Video
Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST