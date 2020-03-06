RTC ramps up bus cleaning after coronoavirus case in Clark County

Transportation officials say they are taking steps to ensure the Las Vegas Valley’s transit system is clean and safe after the first reported coronavirus case in Clark County.

Passengers board an RTC bus north of the MGM Grand on the Strip on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Transportation officials say they are taking steps to ensure the Las Vegas Valley’s transit system is clean and safe after the first reported coronavirus case in Clark County.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is installing hand sanitizer dispensers throughout their facilities, and crews are thoroughly cleaning the floors, windows, interior rails and drivers areas of its buses nightly.

RTC is applying a hospital-grade disinfectant that kills 99 percent of germs and viruses and using electrostatic dispensers that apply disinfectant on all services on the interior of the vehicle. The disinfection process is in addition to normal daily vehicle cleaning.

More news about coronavirus Read here

“The safety of riders is the top priority for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada,” said Francis Julien, the transit agency’s deputy chief executive officer. “With the threat of the coronavirus, the agency is following all suggested recommendations to help prevent the spread of germs.”

The RTC also is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District to distribute up-to-date information on virus transmission prevention methods to riders and employees via email and the its website. Messages are also displayed on board buses and at transit terminals.

The website offers safety tips to help prevent the spread of germs.

— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

— If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

— Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

— Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

— Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The health district also has established a coronavirus hot line, 702-759-4636, for residents with questions or concerns about the corona virus. The line is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.