Seen in 702: We waited 2½ months to lose $100 in 2½ minutes

We’re here! We’re back! So what’s going on?

People gamble and order drinks at a bar in the Fremont Hotel and Casino after casinos reopened downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

During the state’s shutdown over the COVID-19 pandemic, I did possess high hopes that we indeed live in a wonderful world and someday we’ll be together.

Batted .500.

In this very conflicted time when people are remembering wistfully about the carefree days of the summer of 1968, I was unsure whether I should attempt a relaunch of this lighthearted look at life in the region in a humorous light.

Then I remembered and was reminded: I’m not funny.

With that weighted chain out of the way, I wish to share with you the week that was knowing Las Vegas would reopen.

On Tuesday, doing some concept of a walk in the neighborhood, I encountered a business that knew this would be the perfect launch time.

Noticed more than a few businesses that were no longer operational. Dollar Tree and Check City not among them.

Stopped by the neighborhood Smith’s to see what the specials were, then encountered this.

Gonna blow whatever ramen sponsorship I was ever gonna have, but BUY A HEAD OF ROMAINE LETTUCE INSTEAD OF THIS 3-PACK. (Sorry for going all capital letters on you.)

So we get to Wednesday — Reopening Eve. As with Christmas Eve, we all try to act calm but know we can’t wait to see what’s going to be under the tree from the moment we wake up on that blissful morning.

With all that build-up, do you think I would be overly concerned about an earthquake and a downed transformer that knocked out the power in my neighborhood just hours before the keno machines would open?

Of course I was.

After surviving those calamities, the friends chose to launch their return to gaming at Palace Station. The denizens were and were not concerned over COVID-19 precautions.

Schrödinger’s gaming.

At least no one sneaked in to win Megabucks while we were gone.

