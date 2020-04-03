Seen in 702: Think to yourself, and you can see it

We know there’s good happening in Las Vegas, nationally and globally. Sometimes we need a reminder.

Artist Mila May paints her mural on a boarded up window of Retro Vegas on Main Street in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Wynn Las Vegas displays signage showing support for the city during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lisa Lobue and her dog Kendal pass Lois Widell, all of Las Vegas at Hualapai Canyon hiking area in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Louis Armstrong recorded “What a Wonderful World” in Las Vegas after one of his midnight shows at the Tropicana, according to Wikipedia.

Apparently, his new record label did not like the Bob Thiele and George David Weiss composition and failed to promote it in the United States, but it did hit No. 1 in the United Kingdom.

The song received renewed acclaim when it was featured in the 1987 Robin Williams film “Good Morning, Vietnam.”

Anyway, it’s a go-to song I use when it seems like the stresses could overwhelm. We know there’s good happening in Las Vegas, nationally and globally. Sometimes we need a reminder.

“I see trees of green, red roses too”

“I see them bloom for me and you”

“And I think to myself what a wonderful world”

“I see skies of blue and clouds of white”

“The bright blessed day, the dark sacred night”

“And I think to myself what a wonderful world”

“The colors of the rainbow, so pretty in the sky”

“Also on the faces of people going by”

“I see friends shaking hands, saying how do you do” (OK, this one, not so much lately, but it’s still a good song)

“They’re only saying I love you”

“I see babies crying, I watch them grow”

“They’ll learn so much more than I’ll ever know”

“Then I think to myself what a wonderful world”

You got this far, of course you’re going to hear it.

Stay safe, please.

