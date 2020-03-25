Spending a sunny day playing in the snow on Mount Charleston — PHOTOS
Families and a few dogs were at Lee Canyon and Mount Charleston on Tuesday to play in the snow and enjoy the nice weather.
Some said it was just a great place to go to get out of the house. With closed schools and business shutdowns connected to the coronavirus pandemic, most people are stuck at home.
“It’s kinda boring inside the house,” Britney Stebbens said.