Spending a sunny day playing in the snow on Mount Charleston — PHOTOS

Families and a few dogs were at Lee Canyon and Mount Charleston on Tuesday to play in the snow and enjoy the nice weather.

English bulldog George sleds down a hill at Lee Canyon on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Blake Myers, 4, gets help from her mother, Jodi, as she sleds down a hill at Lee Canyon on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

English bulldog George sleds down a hill at Lee Canyon on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Alan Ravizza of Las Vegas, left, plays with his children Ambra, 7 and Mayra, 5, and his wife, Brunella, at Lee Canyon on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chloe Solano, 10, of Las Vegas throws a snowball as she plays with her family at Lee Canyon on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mayra Ravizza, 5, throws a snowball at her mother, Brunella, as they play at Lee Canyon on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Heather Skovgard of Las Vegas sleds down a hill at Lee Canyon on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Matt Golightly walks his dog, Penelope, at Mount Charleston on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Barricades block access to Mt. Charleston Lodge on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Some said it was just a great place to go to get out of the house. With closed schools and business shutdowns connected to the coronavirus pandemic, most people are stuck at home.

“It’s kinda boring inside the house,” Britney Stebbens said.