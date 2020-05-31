90°F
Splash pads, some pools, tattoo parlors reopen under Phase Two

By Amanda Bradford and Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2020 - 7:15 pm
 

Las Vegas Valley families were greeted with cool relief as they showed up to newly reopened splash pads and, in Henderson, two community pools Saturday morning.

Splash pads and public pools were just two of the recreational services allowed to reopen as part of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Phase Two plan for reopening Nevada businesses and services after closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Though they were slated to reopen throughout the day Friday, some Las Vegas splash pads were still found closed during the day. But Kimberlee Ricci said she and her 4-year-old son were pleased to discover the splash pad at Centennial Hills Park open for business Friday night. She then brought her son back to the playground Saturday morning as well.

“It’s very important for the community to take the kids out — they need socialization,” Ricci said. “I have a 4-year-old, and it’s not like he can FaceTime his friends.”

Sprinkle of fun

North Las Vegas splash pads officially reopened Saturday, though some were slow to begin spouting water as well.

Around 10:45 Saturday morning, Lea Ortero and her 6-year-old son were looking forward to playing in the sprinklers at Aliante Nature Discovery Park, but were disappointed to see the gates surrounding the splash pad still locked.

The park’s splash pad was open about an hour later, however, when Jeremy and Tiffany Ganoe’s two children began running through a coiled tube of sprinklers and under a serpent’s mouth raining water down upon them.

“Instead of being inside on their tablets for eight or 10 hours a day — mandated for school even — now they get to be out in the park having fun in the sun,” Jeremy Ganoe said.

A sign at Centennial Hills Park advised parkgoers to practice social distancing and said touching park equipment is “discouraged,” though Ricci and other parents said they weren’t too concerned about exposure to the coronavirus.

About 50 people were swimming and enjoying the sun Saturday morning at the Whitney Ranch Activity Pool in Henderson. It was one of two pools that reopened Saturday to allow groups of 50 to swim at a time.

Those wishing to swim at the pool after more than 10 weeks of coronavirus shut down had to register online first. Groups of 50 are allowed at the pool in two-hour shifts, with one hour in between scheduled for employees to sanitize, said David Castle, the aquatic supervisor.

Energy outlet

Caireen Vlepiz was swimming laps in her bright-pink swimmer’s cap on Saturday morning. She said she was happy to get in the water again.

“It’s good to be out and see it back open,” she said.

Employees and lifeguards were all wearing masks, but no guests at the pool appeared to be, even those sitting out of the water.

Amy Aguilar, who went to the pool on Saturday with her best friend and three children, said she’s been working throughout the pandemic and wasn’t afraid of getting sick.

“I figured I’m trusting everybody else,” she said.

Aguilar and her friend both said they were ready for life to return to normal and for all businesses and facilities in Nevada to reopen. She said she was happy the pool was there as an outlet for her children.

“It’s good because the kids now can get some energy out,” she said.

Return to tattooing

Tattoo parlors also reopened around the Las Vegas Valley this week, including Studio 21 Tattoo Gallery, whose doors opened for appointments Friday.

The parlor’s manager, McKenna Black, said employees were in communication with clients throughout the quarantine and booking appointments for when the shop reopened, as needles could be heard buzzing from the entryway.

“We want people to come in and get tattoos,” Black said.

She added that extra precautions were implemented, such as requiring that everyone wear masks and clients be taken back to the booths as soon as they arrive.

Lucky Cat Tattoo also has reopened for appointments, said owner and tattoo artist Jerry Thomas. Besides the requirement for wearing masks, operations are continuing business as usual in his shop, including sanitizing all surfaces, he said.

Thomas, who dipped into his savings to keep his 14-year-old store afloat during the closures, said he’s excited the parlor has reopened. He added that he tattoos large pieces that require long sessions and had to push back all his appointments.

“My clients are really happy I’m back,” Thomas said.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

