The Venetian, Las Vegas Sands help feed homeless

The Venetian's Culinary Team wraps sandwiches for the meal donation to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (The Venetian)

The Venetian Resort's Chef Olivier Dubreuil and the team from Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (The Venetian)

The Venetian Resort Donates Thousands of Boxed Meals to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (The Venetian)

Assembly line of boxed meals for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (The Venetian)

Sandwich assembly line as The Venetian's culinary team prepares thousands of boxed meals for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (The Venetian)

Republic Services is giving weekly meals and take-home dinners to 1,050 local employees, as part of the company's national initiative. (Republic Services)

Republic Services is giving weekly meals and take-home dinners to 1,050 local employees, as part of the company's "Committed to Serive" initiative. (Republic Services)

Republic Services is giving weekly meals and take-home dinners to 1,050 local employees, as part of the company's "Committed to Serive" initiative. (Republic Services)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Nonprofit receives daily meals for homeless

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and The Venetian are helping feed the homeless by giving 1,000 boxed meals a day to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada through May 14.

The nonprofit’s homeless outreach will distribute the meals made by the resort’s culinary team, led by chef Olivier Dubreuil, vice president of culinary operations at The Venetian.

Each box includes a “message of love,” featuring words of encouragement submitted online by Venetian team members and others, and a hygiene kit with body wash and lotion.

To support Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, visit catholiccharities.com/donate.

Company gives meals to workers

Republic Services waste collection company is recognizing its frontline employees with weekly meals for the next two months.

More than 1,000 local employees are receiving a weekly meal and a weekly take-home dinner for their families as part of the company’s national Committed to Serve initiative. Employees are also being given biweekly $100 gift cards.

Republic Services said it has spent $100,400 at local restaurants and businesses, including Papa Murphy’s, Grouchy John’s, Chick-fil-A, West Best Foods and Epicurean Catering.

“The ‘Committed to Serve’ initiative is a gesture of support for both our employees and our local small businesses, many of whom are our customers,” said Jeremy Walters, Las Vegas-based community relations manager for Republic Services.

Nominate nurses, teachers for pizza care pack

Pieology Pizzeria is accepting nominations of nurses and teachers for its Everyday Heroes Contest.

The restaurant chain, which has four locations in Las Vegas, will pick 15 individuals to reward with a Pieology Care Pack and $250 cash prize in honor of National Teachers and Nurses Week. The contest prizes are sponsored by Hidden Valley Ranch.

Nominations can be made from Monday through May 16 by submitting names and stories on social media, tagging @pieology and #everydayhero.

For more information, visit pieology.com/giveaways.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter. Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.