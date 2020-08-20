101°F
Walk-ups welcome at Cashman Center COVID-19 testing site

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2020 - 10:12 am
 
Updated August 20, 2020 - 10:27 am

Walk-ups will be welcome Thursday at the Cashman Center COVID-19 testing site.

The site is open until 4 p.m. and has a walk-up testing station that offers testing on a first-come, first-served basis.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said there was little to no waiting at the site early Thursday morning.

The public generally is encouraged to schedule testing appointments online through UMC’s website, umcsn.com. Those without online access may call UMC at 702-383-2619 to schedule an appointment.

