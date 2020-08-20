Walk-ups welcome at Cashman Center COVID-19 testing site

The site is open until 4 p.m. and has a walk-up testing station that offers testing on a first-come, first-served basis.

Individuals complete a COVID-19 test during a preview of a new COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Walk-ups will be welcome Thursday at the Cashman Center COVID-19 testing site.

The site is open until 4 p.m. and has a walk-up testing station that offers testing on a first-come, first-served basis.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said there was little to no waiting at the site early Thursday morning.

The public generally is encouraged to schedule testing appointments online through UMC’s website, umcsn.com. Those without online access may call UMC at 702-383-2619 to schedule an appointment.