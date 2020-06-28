Wildfire on Mount Charleston grows to 400 acres, closes roads — VIDEO

A wildfire at Mount Charleston has grown to 400 acres Sunday evening, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Spring Mountain Youth Camp has been evacuated.

Smoke is seen from Kyle Canyon Road on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in northwest Las Vegas, after a fire broke out on Mt. Charleston. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nathan Taylor, a Las Vegas resident, watches the smoke rise on Mount Charleston from West Grand Teton Drive on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in northwest Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke from a wildfire at Mount Charleston is seen from downtown Las Vegas Sunday, June 28, 2020. The Mahogany Fire at Archery Range and Deer Creek roads has grown to 400 acres. The Spring Mountain Youth Camp has been evacuated. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A wildfire swept through Mount Charleston on Sunday, claiming hundreds of acres of the mountain and sending up a plume of smoke that could be seen across the Las Vegas Valley.

The blaze, called the Mahogany Fire, started as a 10-acre brush fire near Archery Range and Deer Creek roads about 2:40 p.m. By about 5:30 p.m., the fire had consumed 400 acres, according to the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest.

High winds prevented aircraft from flying in the area, the national forest tweeted.

Strong winds moved into the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, with gusts of up to 40 mph recorded at McCarran International Airport. The National Weather Service issued a 12-hour wind advisory that started at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Spring Mountain Youth Camp, 2400 Angel Peak Place, was evacuated, according to the Clark County Fire Department. No other areas had been evacuated as of 4 p.m.

The Fire Department said in a statement that the fire was moving southwest, fueled by 20-30 mph winds.

NV Energy tweeted at 4:27 p.m. that power lines at Mount Charleston have been de-energized at the request of fire officials.

The Highway Patrol said in a tweet that state Route 158 is closed at both state Route 157 and state Route 156 due to the fire.

The Fire Department said the Mount Charleston Fire Protection District, the U.S. Forest Service and the Las Vegas Fire Department are responding. There were no reported injuries as of about 4:50 p.m.

Chelsea Abate was on her way to the Mount Charleston Lodge when she spotted white pillars of smoke Sunday afternoon.

“At first we didn’t know what it was, but then once it started turning darker, we knew it was a wildfire,” she said.

She said people appeared be calm walking back to their cars from their hikes. Abate also said she saw staff from the lodge evacuate the parking lot.

“You could smell the smoke in the air,” Abate said.

She didn’t feel like she was in danger, she said, because winds were blowing away from her location.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

