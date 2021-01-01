2.3K new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported in Nevada

Nevada state officials on Friday reported 2,315 new coronavirus cases and 21 additional deaths.

Tymeeka Davis, right, is given the COVID-19 vaccine at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services take the state’s cumulative death toll from COVID-19 to 3,146. The 21 additional deaths reported Friday comes just one day after the state set a record for daily deaths, with 59 deaths reported Thursday.

The state’s total coronavirus cases is now at 227,046 as of Friday, up from 224,731 the day prior.

The state’s 14-day test positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have the disease, inched upward to 20.9 percent.

The state is now reporting 100 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people and 7,098 cumulative cases per 100,000 residents.

Clark County on Friday reported 171,850 total cases and 2,384 deaths, according to the state website.

