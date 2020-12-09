Nevada adds more than 3K new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths

Nevada on Wednesday reported 3,053 new coronavirus cases and 25 additional deaths, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nevada National Guard Spc. Demetrie Barnett puts on a fresh pair of gloves before taking a swab sample to test for COVID-19 during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada on Wednesday reported 3,053 new coronavirus cases, the third time the state has logged more than 3,000 cases in a day since late November, according to state data.

New figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on its coronavirus website also showed 25 additional deaths, slightly below the moving seven-day average of daily reported deaths of 26. The updated data brought totals in the state to 176,334 cases and 2,384 deaths.

The other times when more than 3,000 new cases were reported in a single day were 3,159 cases on Nov. 25, and a record 3,194 cases on Saturday. The new cases reported on Wednesday were well above the moving seven-day average of daily reported cases: 2,763.

The two-week positivity rate recorded by the health department increased by 0.5 percentage points on Wednesday, reaching 22.3 percent. It’s the highest the rate has been since the state started reporting the statistic in mid-October.

There were 2,132 additional cases reported in Clark County on Wednesday, along with 17 additional deaths, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

The updated figures posted to the health district’s coronavirus website brought totals in the county to 133,642 cases and 1,900 deaths. Both numbers are included in the state data.

